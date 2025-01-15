Riders Add Former Oklahoma DL Rondell Bothroyd

January 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd.

Bothroyd (6'3-273) signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL draft. He attended training camp with the Bills, earning a sack in preseason play.

Collegiately, the Connecticut native spent his senior year (2023) playing at Oklahoma, starting 13 games as a Sooner. Bothroyd made 25 tackles, including four tackles for loss, a team-high eight quarterback hurries, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery while also earning an All-Big 12 Honourable Mention.

Prior to transferring to Oklahoma, Bothroyd spent five collegiate seasons (2018-22) at Wake Forest suiting up for 48 games. He registered 136 tackles, including 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as a Demon Deacon, earning All-ACC Honourable Mentions in both his redshirt sophomore and redshirt junior seasons.

