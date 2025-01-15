Orimolade Signs Extension Through 2026

The Calgary Stampeders and American defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade have come to terms on a contract extension. Orimolade, who already under contract for the 2025 Canadian Football League season, is now signed through the 2026 campaign.

Orimolade rejoined the Stampeders last week as the result of a trade with the Toronto Argonauts.

The Dartmouth college product played 31 regular-season games over three seasons with the Red and White before signing with Toronto as a free agent in 2023. Orimolade was a member of the Stampeders' Grey Cup-winning team in 2018 and contributed two special-teams tackles and a fumble recovery in the championship game.

Orimolade added a second Grey Cup ring as a member of the Argos in 2024.

In 63 career regular-season games with Calgary and Toronto, Orimolade has registered 105 defensive tackles including seven tackles for loss, 26 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 11 special-teams tackles, one knockdown and two interceptions including a pick-six. He was a division all-star in 2023.

