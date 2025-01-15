Blue Bombers Re-Sign Defensive Back Evan Holm

January 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year extension with defensive back Evan Holm, who was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Holm (5-11, 180; University of North Dakota; born: May 14, 1998, in Edina, MN.) returns in 2025 for his fourth season with the Blue Bombers and following a campaign in which he established a career-high in defensive tackles with a team-leading 85, while adding one fumble return, four tackles on special teams and nine pass knockdowns.

Holm started all 18 regular-season games plus the Western Final and Grey Cup last year. A West Division All-Star in 2023, he has appeared in 45 games for the Blue Bombers, 40 of them starts.

Holm dressed for 47 games, starting 25, during his days with the Fighting Hawks and earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honours during his redshirt senior season (2020-21) and was named as an honourable mention to the MVFC All-Academic Team. Holm was named UND's most-valuable defensive back in his junior season and as a freshman was named to the Big Sky All-Academic Team.

