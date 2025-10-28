Richmond's Own| USL League One Player of the Week - Simon Fitch - Richmond Kickers

Published on October 28, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

USL League One today announced the Team of the Week for Week 34 of the 2025 regular season, with Richmond Kickers defender Simon Fitch voted Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a three-assist game in his side's season-ending 5-1 victory against Forward Madison FC.







