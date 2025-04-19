Richmond Kickers vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Check out the Richmond Kickers Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from April 19, 2025
- Forward Madison FC Draw Home Opener vs. Texoma FC - Forward Madison FC
- Texoma FC Earn First Point in Madison - Texoma FC
- Greenville Triumph Fall 1-0 to Chattanooga After Second-Half Turnover - Greenville Triumph SC
