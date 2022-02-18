Ribault Trojans Earn First High School Heritage Classic Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Ribault High School Trojans beat the Raines High School Vikings 4-2 in five innings on Friday at 121 Financial Ballpark to win their first High School Heritage Classic game presented by Rubenstein Law Firm, taking the A. Philip Randolph Cup for the first time in the three-year Classic history.

"I want to congratulate Ribault High School for winning their first A. Philip Randolph Cup and Raines High School on a very hard-played game," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "The Jumbo Shrimp extend a huge thank you to everyone who has continued to help make the High School Heritage Classic such a massive success in our club's salute to Black History Month."

Both teams wore customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms to commemorate the Negro American League team that played in Jacksonville from 1938 until 1942. Ribault High School won the A. Philip Randolph Cup, which honors the legacy of local Civil Rights icon Asa Philip Randolph.

Ribault scored two runs in the second inning before Raines added a tally in the third to halve the lead. The Trojans scored in both the fourth and fifth innings to go up 4-1. However, the Vikings plated a run in the bottom of the fifth before putting the winning run on by loading the bases with one out. A double play groundball got Ribault out of a jam to seal their first High School Heritage Classic triumph.

The Jumbo Shrimp will play as the Red Caps for select games during the upcoming 2022 season, which gets underway on April 5 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now by visiting www.jaxshrimp.com or calling 904-358-2846.

