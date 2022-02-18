Red Wings Announce 50-Degree Guarantee on Opening Day

February 18, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason, despite being just 1-4 in weather predictions in his career, has guaranteed 50 degrees on Opening Day yet again in 2022 as the Wings host the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:05 p.m.

"People utilized their extra time during COVID honing many different skills," said Mason "I felt the best use of my additional free time would be to become even more in tune with nature and the elements. I spent a great deal of time out in the cold, rain and snow over the last three years preparing for this very moment. Heck, it's to the point now where I'm on a first name basis with Mother Nature. And that's why, despite what my meteorological critics may say, I'm more confident than ever that it will be at least 50 degrees on April 12 when the Wings take the field."

If the temperature displayed on the ballpark thermometer in right field doesn't reach 50 during the game, all fans in attendance will receive a ticket to any Red Wings home game in April or May. The historical average high temperature in Rochester on April 12 is around 52 degrees.

Single-game tickets for the entire season will go on sale on Tuesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. at RedWingsBaseball.com. Fans can purchase two tickets for $22 in the 200 level to any game, including Opening Day, all day on February 22 by using the promo code 'GOWINGS'.

The Red Wings open the season on Tuesday, April 5 at Toledo. Rochester plays a six-game series against the Mud Hens before beginning the home schedule with a six-game series against the Bisons on Tuesday, April 12. Season Seats, group outings, single-game suites, flex packs, and Diamond Debit can be purchased now by calling 585-454-1001. A preliminary promotional schedule is out now and more promotions will be announced leading up to the start of the season. More information about ticket options and promotions can be found at RedWingsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.