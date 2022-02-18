Durham Bulls Spring Fan Fest to be Held March 5

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls will host their 2022 Fan Fest on Saturday, March 5 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The free event provides fans a chance to take batting practice and play catch on the field to kick off the 2022 season. Free tickets must be reserved prior to admission into the event and can be reserved: https://bit.ly/3LEv3xj.

With the Bulls set to defend their Triple-A National Championship title this year, fans will be able to learn about the variety of ticket options available for the 2022 campaign, including full season, half season and mini plan 919 Club Membership packages, as well as group outings and upcoming theme nights.

Fans in attendance will be able to take batting practice on the field during the event, with ages 13 and over hitting from 5:00pm until 6:00pm. Kids ages 12 and under will then be able to hit from 6:00pm until 7:00pm. Each participant will get 3-5 pitches only.

Those in attendance will also have the chance to play catch on the field beginning at 6:00pm. Please note that baseballs and gloves will not be provided, and fans must bring their own equipment in order to play catch. Inflatables from Wool E. World will also be set up on the outfield warning track.

Free tickets can be reserved prior to the event. Each fan age 2 and older must have a ticket for admission. After reserving a time slot, fans will be able to set up a time to speak with a Bulls ticket representative to learn more about ticket options for the upcoming 2022 season. Fans in attendance will also be able to enter a raffle, with winners drawn every 30 minutes.

Other activities scheduled for Fan Fest include:

Photo opportunities with Wool E. Bull, the Wool E. Wagon and Wool E.'s go kart on the right field concourse

Get pictures with Ripken the Bat Dog

Chance to take pictures with Bulls championship trophies

Food and beverage options available from the Homeplate Wings stand

Face painting and balloon artists

The Bulls begin their Triple-A National Title defense on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 5 before returning to the DBAP for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, April 12. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

