Lodolo Tosses Bullpen as Minor League Workouts Begin

February 18, 2022







LOUISVILLE, KY -- Despite a delayed start to Major League Spring Training, early training camp for Minor League players opened Tuesday at the Cincinnati Reds' complex in Goodyear, Arizona. Louisville Bats manager Pat Kelly confirmed to media prior to leaving for camp that that full Minor League workouts are set to begin March 4.

Top prospect and Louisville Bats left-hander, Nick Lodolo, was among the players who reported for early camp this week. According to MLB.com, Lodolo, who was limited down the stretch last season with shoulder fatigue, threw a bullpen Friday afternoon during his workout.

Reds vice president of player development Shawn Pender told The Athletic that Lodolo is "feeling good" entering camp and everyone is confident in his progression.

Lodolo was originally selected seventh overall by Cincinnati in the 2019 MLB Draft. He starred at Double-A Chattanooga to begin the 2021 season and earned a selection to last year's SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Lodolo then made his Triple-A debut with Louisville on Aug. 4, but pitched in just three games over the final two months of the season. The left-hander capped his campaign in style, however, tossing a near-immaculate inning in his final outing with three strikeouts on 11 pitches Aug. 22 vs. Gwinnett.

Lodolo is one of a handful of standout Bats players from the 2021 season slated to return to the Reds' organization for the start of camp. The group also features walkoff hero Michael De Leon, stalwart infielder Alfredo Rodriguez and lockdown lefty reliever Phillip Diehl.

