Rhyne Howard Wins Bronze at 2024 Paris Olympic Games

August 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PARIS - Rhyne Howard and the USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team clinched the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, defeating Canada 16-13.

"It's just great," Howard said postgame. "To be able to put on for a city that loves you so much. I know that they're proud regardless of the outcome that we have and being able to get this here and go back to them, to that fanbase, to Atlanta, it's great. It's a great feeling. And I know I'm going to be super happy when I get home."

Totaling four points, one rebound, and one assist, Howard became the first Dream player to reach the Olympic podium since Angel McCoughtry in 2016. Howard is now one of three players on the current Dream roster to win an Olympic medal, joining both Allisha Gray and Tina Charles.

The bronze medal winning team was comprised of Howard, Dearica Hamby, Haley Van Lith and Cierra Burdick. The team began its Olympic campaign dropping its first three games, only to go on a five game win streak to secure a place in the semifinal.

The U.S. came up just short against Spain in the semifinal, losing in overtime 16-18. Howard scored three points, two rebounds, two assists and a block in the contest.

Howard led the group in scoring on three different occasions, including eight points and four rebounds against Australia. In the team's 18-17 overtime win over Canada, Howard hit the game-winner, sinking a 2-point shot from the right wing to call the game.

Howard's success capitalizes an Olympics that saw the Dream represented on four different teams, including forward Laeticia Amihere (Canada), head coach Tanisha Wright (USA 5x5) and assistant coach Paul Goriss (Australia).

