34-Day Sprint to the Playoffs Begins with Back-To-Back Home Games this Weekend

August 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces begin their 34-day sprint to the playoffs this weekend with back-to-back home games against New York (21-4), Saturday, August 17 at 1:00 pm PT, and vs. Los Angeles (6-18), Sunday, August 18 at 3:00 pm. Saturday's game is being broadcast nationally on CBS, while Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on Fox5 and the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Las Vegas has 16 regular season games left on their docket, which means they will play an average of 3.29 games per week to close out the 2024 campaign. No team in the league has a busier schedule over the final 34 days of the season.

Heading into the weekend, the Aces are in 5th place, a half game back of 3rd place Minnesota and Seattle at 17-8, 2 games behind the second-place Connecticut Sun (18-6), and 4.5 back of front-running New York (21-4). Of the Aces remaining 16 games, 7 are at home, and 9 are on the road; 12 are against teams who would make the playoffs as of today; 8 are against teams with winning records; and 7 are against teams who are ahead of them in the standings.

W L GB Home Road

New York 21 4 - Aug. 17 Sept. 8

Connecticut 18 6 2.5 Sept. 15 Sept. 6

Minnesota 17 8 4.0 Aug. 21 Aug. 23

Seattle 17 8 4.0 Sept. 17

Las Vegas 16 8 4.5

Phoenix 13 12 8.0 Sept. 1

Indiana 11 15 10.5 Sept. 11, 13

Chicago 10 14 10.5 Sept. 3 Aug. 25

x

Atlanta 7 17 13.5 Aug. 30

Los Angeles 6 18 14.5 Aug. 18

Washington 6 19 15.0

Dallas 6 19 15.0 Sept. 19 Aug. 27

New York travels to Los Angeles on August 15 before making its way to the Sports & Entertainment Capital of the World, Saturday. The Liberty won 4 straight games and 9 of their last 10 heading into the Olympic Break. Two of their most recent 4 victories came against Connecticut, helping out some distance between themselves and the Sun in the standings.

New York has the most efficient offense in the WNBA this season averaging 107.5 points per 100 possessions, slightly ahead of the Aces 107.1 OER. The Liberty make 45.3 percent of their field goal attempts on the year (2nd in the W), 34.7 percent of their 3-pointers (4th), and 83.0 percent of their free throws (3rd). They also turn the ball over less frequently (16.8 TO%) than any team but Las Vegas.

