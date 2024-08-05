Dearica Hamby Wins Bronze Medal with USA 3x3 Women's National Team at Olympic Games Paris 2024

August 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby earned a bronze medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, defeating Canada 16-13. Along with teammates Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith, the USA 3×3 Women's National Team triumphed in six of its final seven contests to secure its second consecutive Olympic medal.

"What an accomplishment for Dearica and the rest of the USA 3×3 team! Watching Dearica lead with her resiliency, grit, fire and toughness while competing with honor was so much fun", said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "Dearica has yet again given us another reason to be proud to have her represent the Sparks organization."

The squad began its Olympic campaign losing its first three games, but then went on a five-game win streak to secure a place in the semifinal. In Monday's semifinal game against Spain, USA came up just short in a 18-16 loss in overtime, with Hamby recording five points and seven boards. In the bronze medal game against Canada, Hamby scored three points and secured six rebounds.

