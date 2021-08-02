RHP Luis Severino to Begin Rehab Assignment in Somerset

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that RHP Luis Severino will begin a rehab assignment in Double-A with the Somerset Patriots beginning on Tuesday, August 3rd. He is expected to start Tuesday night's 7:05 pm game against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) at TD Bank Ballpark.

Severino underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2020. He briefly rehabbed earlier this season before suffering a groin strain in a game with High-A Hudson Valley on June 12th.

The 27-year old is 42-26 with a 3.46 ERA and 589 strikeouts over 350 innings across 99 games (88 starts) in his five seasons of service at the Major League level.

The Yankees signed the Dominican hurler as an international free agent in 2011. He made his Major league debut on August 5, 2015 as a 21 year-old after he posted a 7-0 record, 1.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 11 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Severino finished his rookie season with a 5-3 record, 2.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 62.1 innings across 11 starts.

He posted back-to-back All-Star seasons of over 200 strikeouts and just under 200 innings pitched in both 2017 and 2018. Severino was 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA and 230 strikeouts over 193.1 innings across 31 starts in 2017. He finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting that year. Severino followed with a 19-8 record, 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 191.1 innings over 32 starts in 2018.

Severino has also made eight postseason starts for the Yankees, including carrying a 2.16 ERA across two postseason starts in 2019.

He's missed most of 2019 and all off 2020 due to injury. He recently threw two bullpens in Somerset over the past few weeks.

