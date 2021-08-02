R-Phils Crazy, Fun, & One-Of-A-Kind August Promotions

Fireworks! Giveaways! Theme Nights! Meet & Greets! Professional Baseball! The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to release promotional information and game tickets for our back-to-back homestands in month of August! With group packages, daily tickets, and buffets available, there's a spot for every kind of fan! Now's the time to get up, get out and join us at FirstEnergy Stadium for a fun, outdoor community event!

The Double-A affiliate of the Phillies will host two home series in mid-August at America's Classic Ballpark. This includes SIX games from Tuesday, August 10th through Sunday, August 15th against the Akron RubberDucks (Indians). AND, another SIX games from Tuesday, August 17th to Sunday, August 22nd against the Bowie Baysox (Orioles). Come celebrate Carlos Ruiz Hall of Fame Night, meet the Phillie Phanatic, enjoy our annual Harley Night, and so much more entertainment with us at the ballpark!

Take part in the fun, watch R-Phils baseball, and enjoy a return to normalcy, please don't hesitate to secure your seats! Please visit rphils.com/tickets for the opportunity to purchase online or feel free to call the Fightins front office at 610-370- BALL! You can also visit the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium any weekday from 9-4! All promotions are available on rphils.com/tickets! Here are the exciting things happening at the ballpark during our back- to-back August series:

Tu 8/10, 6:45 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Indians), FEATURED GAME: Baseballtown Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony featuring Carlos Ruiz, "CHOOCH" - Penn State Childrens Hospital (Ceremony Immediately following the R- Phils game, before Fireworks), Carlos Ruiz Baseballtown Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 32 oz. Souvenir Cup (First 2,000 Adults 15 & Over) - Pepsi, Fireworks - Savage Auto Group, Limited Edition Carlos Ruiz Bobble Head Available for Groups in the Picnic Areas, Special Pricing on 32oz. Pepsi Fountain Products, Historic Yuengling Vehicle Display w/ Free Yuengling Sampling for Fans 21 & Over and Special Pricing on 32oz. Yuengling Products, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ Jeff Krick Jr. performing as "ELVIS" - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Post- Game Concert w/ Jeff Krick Jr. performing as "ELVIS" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, R-Phils Throwback Tuesday Uniforms - Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Wed 8/11, 7:05 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Indians), 70's Tribute Night w/ "Lovelace the 70's Band" - 811 Night - Pennsylvania 811, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Lovelace the 70's Band" - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Berks Packing Wednesday Family Fun Night: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50 - Classic Harley-Davidson, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, Post-Game Concert w/ "Lovelace the 70's Band" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Thurs 8/12, 7:05 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Indians), Fireworks - Alvernia University, The Helping Company, PA Virtual Charter School, Computer Wizards Stores & Service Centers, Karlene's Konsulting, Berks & Exeter Pediatrics, Beer Tasting Festival at the Deck w/ Fightins Craft Beer Partners - Beer Wall on Penn, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Matt Bailey" - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, R-Phils Throwback Thursday Uniforms - International Fireworks Retail Store Douglasville, Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages & Baseball & Softball Skills Training, Post-Game Concert w/ "Downright Rude" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61, 8th Annual Western Chester County Chamber. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Fri 8/13, 7:05 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Indians), Fireworks - Ehrlich "Your Local Pest Control Experts", 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Outtatime Band" - Ron Procopio Custom Guitars, Savage Auto Group FIESTA FRIDAY w/ Los Luchadores de Reading Latino Tribute Uniforms - Supportive Concepts for Families & The Children's Home of Reading Careers in Caring, eXp Realty Alex Betances, Humane Pennsylvania, Mahou Beer, Post-Game Concert w/ "Outtatime Band" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61, 8th Annual Berks County Latino Chamber of Commerce Night. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Sat 8/14, 6:45 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Indians), FEATURED GAME: Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History! - PSECU, Mascot Band Pre-Game Concert - Truist, 4:45 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage, PostGame Concert w/ "Mauvestrom" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61. Gates Open 4:45. Seating Bowl Opens 5:45.

Sun 8/15, 5:15 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Indians), Baseballtown T-Shirt (First 2,000 Adults 15 & Over) - HiLine Merchandising, All Fans Run the Bases - 69 News Berks Edition & ROG Orthodontics, "Paw Patrol" Character Appearance & Photo Session 4PM - ROG Orthodontics, Bring Your Dog to the Game - Humane Pennsylvania, Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Day: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50, w/ Reading Hot Dogs Tribute Uniforms - Classic Harley-Davidson, Summit Massage, LLC, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, ROG Orthodontics, Conshohocken Night, Oley Valley Night, Rajah Shrine Night. Gates Open 4:00. Seating Bowl Opens 4:15.

Tues 8/17, 7:05 vs. Bowie Baysox (Orioles), FEATURED GAME: 70th Anniversary of FirstEnergy Stadium T-Shirt (First 2,000 Adults 15 & Over) - FirstEnergy, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Grammy Award Winning Guitarist, David Cullen" - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, R-Phils Throwback Tuesday Uniforms - Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Wed 8/18, 7:05 vs. Bowie Baysox (Orioles), Fireworks - OilHeatAmerica.com, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Red" - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Berks Packing Wednesday Family Fun Night: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50 - Classic Harley-Davidson, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, Berks Schuylkill Oil Heat Night, Perkiomen Valley Chamber Night. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Thurs 8/19, 7:05 vs. Bowie Baysox (Orioles), Fireworks - Love It Here Go Local Sponsors, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, R-Phils Throwback Thursday Uniforms - International Fireworks Retail Store Douglasville, Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training, Post-Game Concert w/ "Perfect Strangers" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61, Oaks / Valley Forge Night, Pottstown Area Night, Lancaster County Night. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Fri 8/20, 7:05 vs. Bowie Baysox (Orioles), Fireworks - Visions Federal Credit Union, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Justice Brothers Band" - Ron Procopio Custom Guitars, Savage Auto Group FIESTA FRIDAY w/ Los Luchadores de Reading Latino Tribute Uniforms - Supportive Concepts for Families & The Children's Home of Reading Careers in Caring, eXp Realty Alex Betances, Humane Pennsylvania, Mahou Beer, Post-Game Concert w/ "Justice Brothers Band" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61, Boy Scout Night, Coal Region Night, Forever Media, Inc Night. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Sat 8/21, 6:45 vs. Bowie Baysox (Orioles), FEATURED GAME: 23rd Annual Harley Night w/ R-Phils Harley Game Cap (First 2,500 Adults 18 & Over) - Classic Harley-Davidson, Fireworks - PA Lottery, Special Mascot Band Post-Game Concert - Truist, Harley Tribute: Game Worn Harley Tribute Jerseys Auctioned & Raffled - Classic Harley-Davidson, Pre-Game Parade of Harleys around the Warning Track, 4:45 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & PreGame Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage, Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing. Gates Open 4:45. Seating Bowl Opens 5:15.

Sun 8/22, 2:15 vs. Bowie Baysox (Orioles), PHILLIE PHANATIC Appearance, All Fans Run the Bases - 69 News Berks Edition & ROG Orthodontics, "Bluey" Character Appearance & Photo Session 1PM - ROG Orthodontics, Crazy Hot Dog Vendor & R-Phils Player Read "Green Eggs & Ham" 1PM - Renaissance Academy Charter School, Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Day: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50, w/ Reading Hot Dogs Tribute Uniforms - Classic Harley-Davidson, Summit Massage, LLC, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, ROG Orthodontics, 10th Annual Renaissance Academy Charter School "Crazy About Reading" Program. Gates Open 1:00. Seating Bowl Opens 1:15.

The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for RPhils baseball games this season. There is absolutely nothing better than sitting OUTSIDE with family and friends in the summer sun with a cold drink and a fresh hot dog. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark to make memories that will last a lifetime.

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via _www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

