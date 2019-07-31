RHP Bryan Abreu Gets the Call to Houston

July 31, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - The Houston Astros have selected the contract of righty-hander Bryan Abreu from the Hooks, the team announced today.

Abreu, 22, is 6-2 with a 4.86 ERA (38 ER in 70.1 IP) with 92 strikeouts, one save and a .213 opponents' average in 18 games (12 starts) between Advanced-A Fayetteville and Double-A Corpus Christi in his first full season in professional baseball. With the Hooks, he is 5-2 with a 5.17 ERA, but has 67 strikeouts in 55.2 innings over 15 games (12 starts). He was named a Texas League All-Star, earning the win for the South Division squad (1.0 inning, 1 strikeout).

Houston's No. 4 pitching prospect according to MLB.com, Abreu was added to the Astros' 40-man roster in November 2018 after a dominant season, going 6-1 with a 1.49 ERA (9 ER in 54.1 IP), a .175 average against and 90 strikeouts between Short-A Tri-City and Class-A Quad Cities.

After three starts with Fayetteville to open 2019, Abreu was promoted to Corpus Christi on April 23. He earned Texas League Pitcher of the Week on May 20 after firing 5.0 no-hit innings on May 15 vs. Frisco to earn his first Double-A win. In May, he went 3-0 with a 2.79 ERA (6 ER, 9 H, 11 BB, 24 SO), 1.03 WHIP and .141 average against in five games (3 starts). He has nine appearances of two runs or less with the Hooks.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native joins the likes of Jose Altuve and J.D. Martinez as Hooks to surpass Triple-A before putting on an Astros uniform. Abreu is the second 2019 Hooks player to make Houston's roster, joining righty Jose Urquidy; Urquidy is slated to start Wednesday's 6:10 p.m. CT game in Cleveland.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.