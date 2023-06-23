RHP Aidan Maldonado Placed on IL

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of RHP Aidan Maldonado on the injured list as of June 21.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with four on the injured list.

In summary:

6/23: RHP Aidan Maldonado placed on injured list (as of 6/21)

