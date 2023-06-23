Mudcats Start Second Half with 11-5 Victory

ZEBULON, N.C. - Jadher Areinamo matched a career-high with four RBI, Hedbert Perez had three hits, Luis Lara scored three runs and Quinton Low hit his first home run of the season as the Carolina Mudcats opened the second half with an 11-5 victory versus the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats (1-0, 34-30) struck first when Gregory Barrios doubled and scored on a Perez RBI single in the first. Barrios' double ran his hitting streak to nine straight games. Meanwhile, Perez's run-scoring hit was his first of three hits overall in the game.

Lynchburg (0-1, 31-35) tied the game at 1-1 in the second with a Robert Lopez home run, but Low answered with solo blast in the same frame to put Carolina up 2-1. Low's home run was his first with the Mudcats so far this season.

Carolina led 2-1 after Low's homer in the second, but the Hillcats picked up another run in the third to tie it at 2-2 thanks to a RBI double from Angel Genao. That 2-2 tie, however, was short-lived as the Mudcats rallied for two runs on a sac fly and a balk to take a 4-2 lead in the third. The balk came when starter Alonzo Richardson failed three straight pickoff moves to first. Richardson (L, 3-5) allowed six runs on eight hits and took the loss.

A home run from Lynchburg's Lexer Saduy cut the Carolina lead to 4-3 in the fourth, but RBI singles from Perez and Areinamo extended the Carolina lead to 6-3 in the fifth. Areinamo also had a RBI double in the seventh and a run-scoring groundout in the eighth all while driving in four runs overall, matching a career-high.

Carolina scored four times in the seventh and once more in the eighth while running away with the game 11-5. Their four run seventh included Arenamo's RBI double, as well as RBI doubles from Jesus Parra and Jose Sibrian.

The Hillcats did manage to score two late runs in the eighth on a double off Rodiguez, but failed to score again while losing for the first time in the five-game series.

Will Rudy started for the Mudcats and pitched through four complete with three runs on four hits over four innings. He also allowed two home runs, three walks and struck out four. Miguel Guerrero (W, 1-2) followed with three scoreless innings to earn the win. Jose Chavez worked the final frame and finished with two walks and two strikeouts in his Mudcats' debut.

HOME RUNS:

Lynchburg: Lopez (3, 2nd inning off Rudy, 0 on, 0 out); Saduy (3, 4th inning off Rudy, 0 on, 2 out).

Carolina: Low (1, 2nd inning off Richardson, 0 on, 0 out).

STOLEN BASES:

Lynchburg: Lipscomb 2 (38, 2nd base off Rudy/Sibrian, 2nd base off Rodriguez/Sibrian).

Carolina: Perez, H (8, 2nd base off Richardson/Lopez); Lara 2 (14, 2nd base off Richardson/Lopez, 2nd base off Almonte/Lopez); Adams (19, 3rd base off Gervacio/Lopez); Areinamo (5, 2nd base off Gervacio/Lopez).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Lopez, C (Lynchburg): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Saduy, LF (Lynchburg): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Lipscomb, CF (Lynchburg): 1-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Genao, SS (Lynchburg): 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Areinamo, 2B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 4 RBI

Perez, H, LF (Carolina): 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI

Low, DH (Carolina): 1-for-5, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Barrios, SS (Carolina): 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 2B

Lara, CF (Carolina): 2-for-4, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 BB

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Vinicio (Lynchburg): 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Almonte (Lynchburg): 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

Guerrero (W, 1-2) (Carolina): 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Chavez, J (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 1, Hillcats 0) -- Gregory Barrios doubles to left field. Wild pitch by Alonzo Richardson, Gregory Barrios to 3rd. Luis Lara strikes out swinging. Hedbert Perez singles to shallow left field, Gregory Barrios scores. Hedbert Perez steals 2nd base. Luke Adams flies out to Guy Lipscomb. Jadher Areinamo flies out to Guy Lipscomb.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Hillcats 2nd (Hillcats 1, Mudcats 1) -- Robert Lopez hits a home run to right field on a 1-1 pitch. Angel Zarate pops out to Luke Adams. Pres Cavenaugh walks. Zac Fascia grounds into a force out, Jesus Parra to Gregory Barrios, Pres Cavenaugh out at 2nd. Tyresse Turner bunt singles to shallow left field, Zac Fascia to 2nd. Lexer Saduy strikes out swinging, Jose Sibrian to Jesus Parra.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 2, Hillcats 1) -- Quinton Low hits a home run to right field on a 0-2 pitch. Jace Avina flies out to Pres Cavenaugh. Jesus Parra flies out to Guy Lipscomb. Jose Sibrian pops out to Robert Lopez in foul territory.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Hillcats 3rd (Hillcats 2, Mudcats 2) -- Guy Lipscomb walks. Guy Lipscomb steals 2nd base. Juan Benjamin strikes out swinging. Angel Genao doubles to left field, Guy Lipscomb scores. Robert Lopez walks. Angel Zarate flies out to Hedbert Perez. Pres Cavenaugh struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 4, Hillcats 2) -- Gregory Barrios singles through the hole at shortstop. Luis Lara doubles to right field, Gregory Barrios to 3rd. Hedbert Perez grounds out, Juan Benjamin to Zac Fascia. Luke Adams singles to shallow left field. Jadher Areinamo out on a sacrifice fly to Lexer Saduy, Gregory Barrios scores; Luis Lara to 3rd. Luis Lara scores on a balk; Luke Adams advances to 2nd on a balk. Quinton Low grounds out to Zac Fascia.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Hillcats 4th (Mudcats 4, Hillcats 3) -- Zac Fascia flies out to Luis Lara. Tyresse Turner pops out to Gregory Barrios. Lexer Saduy hits a home run to right field on a 0-1 pitch. Guy Lipscomb struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 6, Hillcats 3) -- Gregory Barrios flies out to Lexer Saduy. Luis Lara singles to right field. Luis Lara steals 2nd base. Hedbert Perez singles to right field, Luis Lara scores; Hedbert Perez to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Reny Artiles replaces Alonzo Richardson. Luke Adams walks. Jadher Areinamo singles to center field, Hedbert Perez scores; Luke Adams to 2nd. Luke Adams advances to 3rd on a balk; Jadher Areinamo advances to 2nd on a balk. Pitcher Change: Miguel Vinicio replaces Reny Artiles on a 0-2 count. Quinton Low strikes out swinging. Jace Avina strikes out swinging, Robert Lopez to Zac Fascia.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 10, Hillcats 3) -- Pitcher Change: Yeury Gervacio replaces Miguel Vinicio. Hedbert Perez singles to center field. Luke Adams walks, Hedbert Perez to 2nd. Jadher Areinamo singles to left-center field, Hedbert Perez scores; Luke Adams to 2nd. Quinton Low strikes out swinging. Luke Adams steals 3rd base, Jadher Areinamo steals 2nd base. Jace Avina strikes out swinging. Jesus Parra doubles through the hole at second base, Luke Adams scores; Jadher Areinamo scores; Jesus Parra advances to 3rd on throwing error by Pres Cavenaugh. Jose Sibrian doubles to left-center field, Jesus Parra scores. Gregory Barrios pops out to Tyresse Turner.

(4 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Hillcats 8th (Mudcats 10, Hillcats 5) -- Pitcher Change: Yerlin Rodriguez replaces Miguel Guerrero. Angel Zarate singles to right-center field. Pres Cavenaugh singles through the hole at second base, Angel Zarate to 2nd. Zac Fascia flies out to Hedbert Perez. Tyresse Turner reaches on a fielder's choice, fielded by Jadher Areinamo, Angel Zarate to 3rd; Pres Cavenaugh to 2nd. Lexer Saduy strikes out on foul tip. Guy Lipscomb singles to left-center field, Angel Zarate scores; Pres Cavenaugh scores; Tyresse Turner to 3rd. Guy Lipscomb steals 2nd base. Juan Benjamin strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 11, Hillcats 5) -- Pitcher Change: Luis Almonte replaces Yeury Gervacio. Luis Lara walks. Hedbert Perez strikes out swinging, Luis Lara steals 2nd base. Luke Adams walks. Jadher Areinamo grounds out, Luis Almonte to Zac Fascia to Luis Almonte, Luis Lara scores; Luke Adams to 2nd. Quinton Low flies out to Lexer Saduy.

(1 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2023

