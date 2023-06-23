Tickets on Sale Now for 44th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series

June 23, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Red, White & Blue Ticket Package will offer tickets to the 4th of July game, as well as both games of the upcoming USA-Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series on July 11th & 12th.

One package locks you in for ALL three games, and the number of packages will be based on the number of seats needed for each game. Prices for the package range from $29 to $40* in our General Admission, Grandstand, Upper Reserved, and Field View Sections.

*Each package includes 1 seat to the July 4th RiverDogs game, 1 seat to the July 11th USA-Japan Collegiate Game, and 1 seat to the July 12th USA-Japan Collegiate Game)

The total number of packages will equal the total number of seats needed for each game

The special offer package will be on sale now until July 3rd

If you are having any issues with purchasing, please contact tickets@riverdogs.com for assistance

You can purchase single-game tickets for $12 regardless of location at RiverDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.