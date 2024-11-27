Rhinos Split Series with Wranglers

November 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







El Paso Rhinos 3 @ Amarillo Wranglers 2 - Rhinos are in Amarillo this weekend for the start of a 2-game series! Ramsus Nousiainen starts us off tonight earning the first goal at just past seven minutes in to the first period. After intermission Rhinos would hold on to their lead without giving an inch throughout the second period and with 22 seconds left Paavo Hiltunen made it 2-0. Alexandre Pellerin would take one more goal for the Rhinos early in the third period to make it 3-0 just before the Wranglers finally get a foothold. At 11 minutes Ahston Breyer puts the Wranglers on the board followed by Trace Day just a minute later. With no more goals being taken the final score is 3-2 in favor of the Rhinos.

El Paso Rhinos 2 @ Amarillo Wranglers 3 - Back on the ice for Game #2 the Rhinos & Wranglers ready themselves to fight it out once more! Wranglers took the early game lead tonight as Trace Day brings back the energy he had last night to make it 1-0 at the end of the first. Corson Maguire earns himself a goal too, giving the Wranglers a comfy 2-0 lead at just one minute into the second period. Jacob Miller would round it out to make it 3-0 as we head into another intermission. Rhinos offense comes back with a newfound fire in the third period as Jacob Solano and Duke Gentzler take one goal apiece. Unfortunately, Wranglers defense holds firm and Amarillo takes game #2 with a 3-2 victory, splitting the series with the Rhinos.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

Rhinos Split Series with Wranglers - El Paso Rhinos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.