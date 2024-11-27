Hat Tricks Sign Goaltender Lukáš Fürsten

November 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks are adding a familiar face to the goaltender room with the addition of netminder Lukáš Fürsten. The 18-year-old goaltender spent the first half of this season with the South Shire Kings of the National Collegiate Development Commission (NCDC), where Fürsten appeared in 13 games and finished with a 1.69 goals against average, a .935 save percentage, two shutouts, and a 12-1-0 record.

Prior to this season, he completed the latter half of his first NAHL season in Danbury, where the Slovakian native went 6-9-2-1 in 19 games played, with a 3.69 goals against average, a .890 save percentage, and one shutout. In said shutout, Lukáš saved all 21 shots that came his way to lift Danbury to a 4-0 victory over the Northeast Generals. Before Danbury, Fürsten played in 12 games for the Hat Tricks east division rival, Philadelphia Rebels. In his time with Philly, the young netminder went 3-6-0-0, with a 3.71 goals against average, a .899 save percentage, and one shutout. One interesting note, is the fact that Fürsten played with current Hat Tricks goaltender Jack Fialkoff during his time with the Rebels, thus reuniting this goalie tandem in black and orange.

General Manager Bob Thornton also had this to say about Lukáš returning to the Hat City, "Lukáš is an experienced goalie in this league and one of Slovakia's top U20 goaltenders. He will also be one of a few goalies competing for a spot on [the] Slovakian world junior team. Adding him on our roster strengthens our net for the rest of the season."

Fans can see Lukáš dawn a Hat Tricks sweater for the first time this season as the team heads up to New Hampshire to face the Mountain Kings next weekend. You can stream the game live on NATV and from November 27-30 you can use all of NATV's insider features for free! Head to NAHLTV.com to get started today. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, previews, and more.

