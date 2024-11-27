Wranglers Name Morley Phillips the 5th Captain in Franchise History

North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers







Amarillo, TX - On Wednesday morning the Wranglers announced that Morley Phillips has been named Captain of the Amarillo Wranglers.

"I could not be prouder of the big man from Raleigh, North Carolina," said Wranglers President of Hockey Operations & GM, Harry Mahood. "Morley is a natural leader off the ice and a fierce competitor on the ice. When we acquired Morley in a trade last season, I knew he would grow into a power forward and leader similar to former Captains, Michael Spinner, Jayden Jensen, Chase Davis, and Ben Ivey. It's a great day for Morley and Wrangler Nation," he said.

With the announcement, Phillips becomes the 5th captain in Wranglers franchise history. He joins a prestigious and exclusive group of players who have served as the team's captain, featuring Michael Spinner (2021-22), Jayden Jensen (2021-22), Chase Davis (2022-23), and Ben Ivey (2023-24).

In his second year with the club, Phillips has become a leader on and off the ice for the Wranglers. Morley was acquired in a trade from the Maryland Black Bears early in the 2023-24 season and has played in 58 games with the Wranglers, tallying 7 goals and 13 assists with the club. He is known for his physical presence, his wicked shot, and his willingness to stick up for his teammates, and has continued to grow his game and emerge as a leader since his first shift in Amarillo.

November 27, 2024

