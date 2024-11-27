Murch Stays Hot Netting a Pair of Goals; Bugs Drop Painful Thanksgiving Eve Affair to Warriors

November 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (12-8) never led in the game and gave up a big goal late to fall to the Oklahoma Warriors, 5-3 at Blazers Ice Centre Wednesday night.

OKW got the game's first two goals of the contest from Travis Bryson at 7:24 and 13:26 to give the home team the early 2-0 edge after one.

SHV got on the board at 2:08 of the second as Seth Murch fired a shot from the point through the traffic which found its way into the back of the net to cut the deficit to 2-1. Cole Hutchinson picked up the only assist on Murch's tally. After OKW scored to go up 3-1, Liam Doyle drew a 4-minute PP and the Bugs took full advantage of it. It started w/ Kyan Haldenby hammering a one-timer from the LW circle for his ninth goal of the campaign making it a 3-2 contest. Aidan Puley and Foster Nichol earned the helpers on the PP goal. Then at 9:25 on the PP off a rebound it was Murch poking home the rebound for his second goal of the game evening the score, 3-3. The visitors led in SOG, 18-17 after two.

Both teams battled in the third, but it was Joey DeRosa who was able to bang in his second goal of the contest at 17:39 which gave the Warriors the lead back at 4-3. OKW would add in an EN goal at 19:38 to seal up a 5-3 victory over the Mudbugs ending their win streak at three games.

The Bugs will stay on the road and head back to the Ector County Coliseum to play another two-game series against the Odessa Jackalopes. Puck drop for Game one is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday night.

