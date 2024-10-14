Reyna Reyes' Game Day Checklist #GameChangers: Presented by @ally

October 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







Reyna Reyes' game day checklist:

Be calm Be gritty Be confident Be yourself

#GameChangers | presented by @ally

