"Do You See Us Now?" Orlando Pride Launches 2024 Playoff Campaign Following 2024 NWSL Shield Win

ORLANDO, Fla. - Following the first-ever trophy win in Club history, the Orlando Pride wants to know: "Do You See Us Now?" The motto leads the Club's newly unveiled campaign for the 2024 NWSL Playoffs run, celebrated by Orlando Health, which launches today throughout Greater Orlando and across the Club's global-reaching digital platforms.

"This season, the Pride have proven something undeniable: This is a team that simply cannot be ignored," said Orlando Pride President of Business Operations, Jarrod Dillon. "'Do You See Us Now?' is a rallying cry for our community, for the fans that have supported us from the beginning, to those that may have just attended their first match or even those that have not yet been to a game. The Pride have gone far too long without receiving the recognition they deserve, and they are putting the world on notice. It's time to show up, get excited and witness greatness."

"Do You See Us Now?" highlights the numerous achievements and records set by the Pride throughout their historic 2024 season, such as the team's NWSL Shield victory, league-record unbeaten streak, outstanding defensive achievements and five Olympic medals. The messaging will be displayed across Orlando on billboards, the Jefferson St. Garage off of I-4, downtown's iconic Church St. Bridge and Orlando's City Hall, as well as through digital, TV and print media opportunities.

The playoff push will be supported by Pride partners such as Orlando Health, Publix, Heart of Florida United Way, Circle K, Heineken and Pepsi, who will utilize their out-of-home and in-store advertising spaces, as well as integrated promotions, to boost the reach of the campaign.

Fans will have the opportunity to engage with the campaign through several grassroots and community activations, with the calendar of events including:

Date/Time: Event: Location:

Tues., Oct. 15 6-7:30 p.m. Player Appearances: Back The Pride with Publix Publix at Colonial Towne Park Center 870 Village Oak Ln. Lake Mary, FL 32746

Publix Super Market at Alafaya Square 81 Alafaya Woods Blvd. Oviedo, FL 32765

Thurs., Oct. 17 Time TBA Playoff Swag Pickup Winter Garden Location TBA

Sat., Oct. 19 Community Event: Come Out with Pride Parade Lake Eola Park 512 E. Washington St. Orlando, FL 32801

Sun., Oct. 20 4-7 p.m. Watch Party: Pride at Gotham FC Pups Pub 317 N. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801

Tues., Oct. 22 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Community Event: Rollins College Halloween Market Rollins College 1000 Holt Ave. Winter Park, FL 32789

Tues., Oct. 22 Time TBA Playoff Swag Pickup Lake Nona Location TBA

Thurs., Oct. 24 6-7:30 p.m. Player Appearances: Back The Pride with Publix Publix at Stoneybrook West Village 15502 Stoneybrook W Pkwy. #100 Winter Garden, FL 34787

Publix at Baldwin Park 1501 Meeting Pl. Orlando, FL 32814

Thurs., Oct. 24 6-7:30 p.m. 2024 Pride Playoff Party By Invitation Only

Fri., Oct. 25 6-7:30 p.m. Player Appearances: Back The Pride with Publix Publix at Groves at College Park 2335 N. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando, FL 32804

Publix at Plaza Ecco 3171 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32806

Tues., Oct. 29 Time TBA Playoff Swag Pickup Oviedo Location TBA

Thurs., Oct. 31 5-9 p.m. Community Event: Halloween at Cranes Roost Cranes Roost Park 274 Cranes Roost Blvd. Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Tues., Nov. 5 6-8 p.m. Pints with Pride, Playoff Edition, Presented by Heineken Silver The Castle Irish Pub 2625 Edgewater Dr. Orlando, FL 32804

Thurs., Nov. 7 2-6 p.m. Community Event: Downtown Orlando Field Day Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave. Orlando, FL 32801

Those wishing to celebrate the campaign on their personal platforms can visit Orlando-Pride.com/PlayoffCentral, where phone wallpapers will be available, as well as the most up-to-date calendar of events. Exclusive playoff merchandise will also be available soon at ShopOrlandoPride.com and at the Pride's playoff home match(es).

With the NWSL Shield won, the Pride have secured home field advantage through the semifinal round of the playoffs. Tickets for the postseason are available at the link here, including a "We Win, You Win" package that includes tickets to both the quarterfinal and the semifinal matches, should the Pride advance and host the semifinal round.

Orlando closes its regular season, first heading on the road to take on NJ/NY Gotham FC on Oct. 20 before a final home match on Nov. 2 against Seattle Reign FC.

