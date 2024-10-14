Houston Dash Defeat San Diego Wave FC to Open Two-Game Road Trip

October 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - The Houston Dash opened a two-game road trip with a 2-0 victory over San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium earlier today. This was the fourth victory of the year for interim head coach Ricky Clarke and his second triumph in league play. Today's victory also marked the first triumph for the Dash in the all-time series against the Wave.

Houston took the lead in the 30th minute after Dash midfielder Bárbara Olivieri converted a penalty kick. Olivieri played a cross into the box for midfielder Yuki Nasato in the 24th minute, but her effort was blocked by Naomi Girma inside the box. Referee Jaclyn Metz consulted video assistant referee, Shawn Tehini, for a possible foul and the penalty was awarded to Houston.

The Dash doubled their lead in the 72nd minute following a cross from Olivieri into the box that found Ramona Bachmann. The Swiss international found the back of the net for her second goal of the campaign. Olivieri tallied her second assist of the season on the play.

Olivieri forced a save in the 11th minute after she won the ball in the defensive third of the field. The Katy, Texas native dribbled past two defenders and found Nagasato for support near midfield. The veteran attacker played the ball wide to midfielder Belle Briede, who switched play and found Olivieri in stride. Olivieri dribbled away from a defender to create space for a shot that was saved at the far post by the San Diego goalkeeper.

Briede was one of four changes to the lineup following Houston's home game against the Chicago Red Stars on Oct. 4. This was also Briede's first start since the opening match of the season in North Carolina.

Dash captain Jane Campbell made her first save of the game in the 21st minute. She was well positioned to handle Mya Jones' shot for the first of three saves against the Wave tonight. Campbell was well positioned in the 55th minute to deny Hanna Lundkvist at the far post for her second save of the evening.

Campbell tallied her 38th clean sheet in league play and helped Houston earn their 50th clean sheet in the regular season. The goalkeeper currently leads the league with 110 saves and needs two saves to match the regular season record for saves in a single campaign.

The Dash close this two-game road trip on Friday, Oct. 18 against Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field. Fans can follow the action live on Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. CT. The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2 for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon. Tickets for that match are available HERE.

