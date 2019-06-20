Revs' Winning Streak Snapped One Shy of Franchise Record

June 20, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.): The York Revolution had their seven-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night, falling 7-1 to the Sugar Land Skeeters at PeoplesBank Park. The streak was the Revs' longest since 2012 and came within one of matching the club record. York will look to start a new streak on Thursday and make it three consecutive series wins when they host the Skeeters in the rubber match at 6:30 p.m.

Corey Walter got the start for York in Wednesday's contest and worked around a two-out single to record a scoreless frame to start the night.

Left-hander Roy Merritt worked out of bases loaded, two-out jam for Sugar Land in the bottom of the first keeping the game scoreless.

After Walter faced the minimum in the top half of the second, Merritt worked around one-out singles from Ryan Dent and Henry Castillo by retiring the next two batters in order to keep things scoreless.

Sugar Land got on the board first in the top of the third. Ryan Jackson and Willy Taveras both hit one-out singles to set the table. The next batter, Anthony Giansanti, launched a three-run home run over the Arch Nemesis in left to give the Skeeters an early 3-0 lead.

After holding the Revs scoreless in their half of the third, the Skeeters added two more runs in the top of the fourth. Cody Stanley started the frame with a single. Juan Silverio followed with a single, moving Stanley to third on the play. Albert Cordero hit the third straight single for Sugar Land, plating Stanley and moving the lead to 4-0. After a Jason Martinson walk, Jackson lined into a double play to give Walter two quick outs. Taveras came through with one more, however, reaching on a single to score Silverio and drive the lead to 5-0.

York responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth. J.P. Sportman led off the frame with an infield single extending his hitting streak to 17 consecutive games, the league's longest this season. The next batter, Welington Dotel, doubled to right-center to plate the run and cut the Sugar Land lead to 5-1. Dotel was thrown out a third trying to extend the double to a triple for the first out. Dent doubled to give the Revs another threat, but Merritt set down the next two men in order to end the frame.

The Skeeters scored a run for the third consecutive inning in the top of the fifth on a Denis Phipps solo home run to left-center to extend the lead to 6-1.

Merritt gave way to the bullpen after four innings as Carlos Pimentel worked a scoreless fifth and sixth for the Skeeters.

Julio Perez worked a scoreless top of the sixth out of the York bullpen, and Orleny Quiroz entered a game for the first time in 11 days in the seventh. Quiroz worked two innings, allowing one run on a Stanley RBI single in the seventh that drove the score to 7-1.

Jean Machi maneuvered past a leadoff double from Justin Trapp for a scoreless seventh for Sugar Land, and lefty Cesar Cabral kept the Revs quiet in the bottom of the eighth as he worked around an infield hit from Sportman for a scoreless inning.

Pat Young handled a scoreless top of the ninth with two strike outs for the Revs as he rebounded beautifully from a tough outing on Saturday in Lancaster.

Newly-acquired lefty Robbie Ross made his Sugar Land debut in the bottom of the ninth. Ross walked the first two men he faced but stranded both, finalizing the score at 7-1.

Recap by Brett Pietrzak

Notes: Sportman reached on a pair of infield singles giving him multiple hits in 10 of 17 games on the streak including each of the last three. It is the Revs' longest streak since Dotel enjoyed a 17-gamer in the first half of the 2018 season. Sportman's average has climbed to .306, his highest since going 2-for-5 on Opening Night. The Revs were held in check after averaging 7.5 runs per game over the previous 10 contests (nine wins). Perez logged a season-best eighth straight scoreless outing and 13th in his last 14 appearances. Young allowed just a two-out single, his first hit allowed in his last six appearances. Dotel's RBI double in the fourth was the 90th double of his Atlantic League career and his eighth RBI in the last four games. It was also his sixth extra-base hit in the last 10 and 12th RBI in the last nine, while extending his hitting streak to six games. Franco went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to six, and is now 17-for-31, batting .548 through eight games with York. Telvin Nash was held hitless, snapping a seven-game hitting streak on which he batted .458 (11-for-24). Isaias Tejeda doubled in the sixth, moving past Eric Patterson for third-most in Revs history with his 80th. York righty Mitch Atkins (2-4, 2.91) faces Sugar Land right-hander Dallas Beeler (4-2, 2.98) on Thursday night. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2019

Revs' Winning Streak Snapped One Shy of Franchise Record - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.