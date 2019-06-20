Revolution 'Takes Over' Youth Softball Game

June 20, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - Monday night, the kids of the Suburban York 10 and Under Softball Club will get the professional treatment when the York Revolution brings elements of its games out to Suburban York's game against Red Lion/Chanceford at Elmwood Park.

Suburban York won the "Revolution Takeover" in a contest the Revs held for youth baseball and softball teams that booked 100 tickets or more for a Revolution game. As a result, the Revolution promotional team will perform the national anthem before the game, announce batters as they step to the plate, and entertain players' families and friends between innings with Revolution classics like the bubble ball battle, the fruit race around the bases, and even a T-shirt toss.

Team officials said Revs mascot DownTown will join the festivities and bring plenty of prizes and giveaways.

"We are really excited to bring a bit of Revs Time to these special fans," Reed Gunderson, Director of Fan Engagement said. "Suburban York worked hard to show just how much they support the York Revolution, and we are really looking forward to returning the favor. Besides, with our team on the road, we might as well have some fun cheering on another York team!"

Elmwood Park is located at 1759 3rd Avenue. The Revolution promotional team will be on site for pre-game fun beginning at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.