Revs Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in Loss at High Point

July 2, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







High Point, NC): The York Revolution were unable to overcome an early deficit, dropping Sunday afternoon's contest 8-5 to the High Point Rockers at Truist Point. York remains half a game back of first place in the North Division with six games to play in the first half race.

Things got off to a promising start as Trent Giambrone slugged a game-opening leadoff homer to left on the second pitch of the contest. Richard Urena drove in another first inning run on a ground out but first baseman Zander Wiel made a great diving stab on the play to prevent a base hit and a potential bigger lead as York went up 2-0.

High Point quickly answered in the bottom of the first on a sac fly to center by Dai-Kang Yang and rallied to take the lead for good with a three-spot in the second inning. A pair of walks put the wheels in motion as Michael Martinez tied it on a sac fly to center, and Shed Long Jr. and Wiel added two-out RBI singles as the Rockers grabbed a 4-2 advantage.

Ben Aklinski connected on a solo homer to left center in the bottom of the third to increase High Point's lead to 5-2.

Revs starter Carlos Espinal (4-2) rebounded to work scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth, but the Revs struggled to get anything going against Rockers starter Jheyson Manzueta who ended up lasting five innings and allowing just one hit after the first while striking out seven.

Ryan January ripped a two-out RBI single to right in the top of the sixth, and Trey Martin served a run-scoring single into center field with two outs in the seventh as the Revs closed within a run at 5-4.

High Point effectively put the game away in the bottom of the seventh as Brian Parreira drove an opposite field three-run homer to left center, one batter after an error on a potential double play ball as the Rockers lead grew to 8-4.

Nellie Rodriguez cracked a solo homer to left in the top of the eighth, his 10th of the year, but the Revs were held off from there.

York will look to salvage a four-game split on Monday at 6:35 p.m. as Jorge Martinez (3-2) squares off with Craig Stem (0-0). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:30 p.m. following The Baltimore Baseball Show with Dan Connolly which airs at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.