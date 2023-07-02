Ducks' Bats Quelled by Ferryhawks

July 2, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 11-5 on Sunday night in the third game of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Staten Island was led offensively by Roldani Baldwin, who totaled three hits, including a home run. He drove in four runs while scoring twice. Angel Aguilar hit a pair of homers, driving in two runs while scoring three. Matt Winaker also went deep for the FerryHawks, finishing with three RBIs and two runs.

Long Island plated single runs in the seventh and eighth on Joe DeCarlo's RBI single to center and Sam Travis' sac fly to right. Tzu-Wei Lin added a three-run home run to right in the ninth.

FerryHawks starter Jesse Remington (2-2) earned the win, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, allowing seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Harkin (1-3) took the loss, conceding eight runs on 11 hits over five innings while striking out eight.

Lin led the Flock with two hits, three RBIs and two runs. Ruben Tejada, Wilson Ramos and Brantley Bell each added two hits and a run.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their four-game series on Monday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Catholic Health. It's also Skin Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark, presented by Good Samaritan University Hospital. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Cooler Bags. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley (3-2, 3.61) gets the ball for the Ducks against FerryHawks southpaw Ryan Hartman (0-4, 6.45).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.