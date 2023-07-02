Barnstormers' Win Streak Ends

There was no last-ditch rally for the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday.

Four Charleston pitchers combined on a four-hitter while striking out 12, as the Dirty Birds topped the Lancaster Barnstormers, 7-1, in the third game of a four-game holiday weekend series at GoMart Ballpark.

The loss ended a three-game streak for the Barnstormers in which they captured each in the final at bat.

Derrick Adams (4-3) tossed three-hit shutout baseball for the first six innings, allowing only three singles while fanning five. Cristofer Ogando, Ricardo Gomez and Ryan Clark pitched a scoreless inning apiece. Lancaster picked up only a scratch single by Joseph Carpenter in the seventh. Gomez walked the bases loaded in the eighth.

The Barnstormers picked up an unearned run in the first. Ariel Sandoval singled to left and scored when Dwight Smith, Jr. dropped a fly ball to left off the bat of Wilson Garcia.

Yeison Coca and Trace Loehr opened the second with singles, but Adams wiggled out of the threat and would go on to retire the last 14 batters he faced.

Dominic DiSabatino (3-5) took a shutout into the bottom of the fourth when Charleston tied the game on a two-out RBI single to right by Jose Bermudez.

The game got away from Lancaster in the bottom of the fifth inning. Yefri Perez led off with a single to left center. DiSabatino got the first out on a deep fly to left by Clayton Mehlbauer. DiSabatino was then charged with a balk on a disengagement violation. Smith hit a topper toward short for an infield single, and Perez scored the lead run when Jake Hoover's high throw ticked off the glove of first baseman Andretty Cordero. Telvin Nash flied to center for the second out. DiSabatino never got the third one. Bobby Bradley singled off Hoover's glove, sending Smith to third. Jalen Miller doubled in the second run of the inning with a drive into the left field corner. Luis Roman followed with a three-run homer for a 6-1 edge. DiSabatino came out after an infield single by Bermudez, turning the game over to lefty Brian Marconi.

Lancaster and Charleston will meet for the fourth game of the series Monday evening at 6:35. Lancaster will send Nile Ball (2-3) to the mound against the Charleston pitching coach, lefty Joe Testa (2-2). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: Wilson Garcia's hitting streak ended at 13 games...He went 0-for-2 but was removed from the game when DiSabatino came out...Sandoval was 1-for-3 with a walk, dropping his average to .397...Lancaster leads the season series, 5-4.

