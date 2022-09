Revs Secure Alternate Parking Options for Friday's Game

(York, Pa.) - It's another great weekend for York sports fans, with the York Revolution hosting another division rival and the William Penn High School Bearcats football team hosting its home opener. In preparation, the Revolution announced today it has again secured the assistance of the Susquehanna Commerce Center to accommodate parking needs of fans attending the team's 6:30 p.m. Friday game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

With Small Athletic Field parking in use by Bearcats supporters, Revs fans will be able to park at the Susquehanna Commerce Center for free after 5:30 p.m. this Friday.

The York Revolution parking shuttle will include the Commerce Center on its route Friday night.

In addition, a number of private and public lots within walking distance of PeoplesBank Park will be operational as usual. For information on those, visit downtownyorkpa.com/parking.

For more information, visit www.yorkrevolution.com.

