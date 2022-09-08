Nellie Bashes Pair of Bombs as Revs Split Doubleheader

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution finally ended a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory but lost the feel for the strike zone in an 8-3 nightcap loss, splitting a doubleheader with the Long Island Ducks on Wednesday evening at PeoplesBank Park.

Long Island struck first in the opener, mounting a two-out rally in the top of the third against Revs starter Ben Herrick. Alejandro De Aza knocked an RBI double down the right field line and Deibinson Romero plated him on an RBI single, giving the Ducks an early 2-0 cushion.

Troy Stokes Jr. did not wait long to answer leading off the bottom of the third with a solo homer to left center, his 14th of the season. After Telvin Nash recorded a two-out single, Nellie Rodriguez made Ducks starter Joe Iorio pay, blasting a no doubt two-run homer to left center field, putting York ahead 3-2 on his 21st of the year.

After Nash once again reached with two outs on a walk in the fifth, Rodriguez came to the plate and launched one to deep left center field, this time a three-run blast to make it 6-2. It was Rodriguez' third multi-homer game of his Revs career, all of which have come at PeoplesBank Park this season, while his five RBI matched his Revs career best for the fourth time (third this season) and brought his season total to 74.

The Ducks chased Herrick in the sixth after a single to right from Carlos Castro put runners on the corners with one out. After a fielder's choice plated a run for the Ducks, Revs reliever Roniel Raudes struck out pinch hitter Dustin Woodcock swinging to end the inning with a 6-3 score.

Despite allowing a leadoff double to Vladimir Frias to start the seventh, Jim Fuller retired the next three he faced, including striking out De Aza to end the game and lock down his 18th save of the year, snapping the Revs' season high-tying six-game losing skid, one short of matching a club record.

Herrick (1-3) earned his first Atlantic League win, allowing just three hits and three runs in 5.1 innings while overcoming five free passes.

The Ducks once again struck first in game two, this time leading off the second as Woodcock launched a solo homer to right field. After an error and a walk, Phil Caulfield knocked in another with an RBI single to left, making it 2-0 Long Island.

Making his Revs debut, York starter Austin Mora walked two batters on eight consecutive balls in the third, the second of which came with the bases loaded to Matt Chamberlain, forcing home a run to make it 3-0.

After Mora was lifted in the fourth inning, Carlos Ventura walked two more with the bases loaded, increasing the Ducks' lead to 5-0.

Tzu Wei Lin hit his first home run with the Ducks in the fifth, a solo homer off reliever Nick Green that bounced off the top of the Arch Nemesis and over to make it 6-0.

The Revs finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. It started with four straight one-out singles against Ducks starter Scott Harkin as Connor Lien and Magglio Ordonez Jr. set the table for RBI singles from Stokes Jr. and Elmer Reyes. JC Encarnacion drove in Stokes Jr. with a pinch-hit sac fly to left, making it 6-3. After a walk to Rodriguez, his 104th of the season (one shy of matching Telvin Nash's Atlantic League record), Harkin got Melky Mesa to line out to right field to end the frame, though the Revs were suddenly back in it.

The Ducks plated an insurance run against Franklin Van Gurp in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI single from Chamberlain, extending their lead to 7-3.

Another bases-loaded walk to Woodcock plated another run for Long Island in the seventh, marking a sixth straight inning with a run scored and an 8-3 lead heading to the Revs' last at-bats.

Jose Jose struck out the side in order, closing it out for Long Island as the Ducks earned the doubleheader split.

Josh Norwood will make his first PeoplesBank Park start for York on Thursday as the Revs look to split the four-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is Discover Hanover Night and a Throwback Thursday (90s) with tickets on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

