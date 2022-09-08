Gastonia Honey Hunters' Last Regular Season Homestand to be Community Health Weekend

GASTONIA, NC - September 8, 2022 The Gastonia Honey Hunters will wrap up their last regular season homestand by celebrating Community Health Weekend this coming weekend at CaroMont Health Park.

Friday, September 9 is set to be Mental Health Awareness Night which will cover everything from mental illness and suicide awareness to addiction. Various organizations in the community will be highlighted to note the resources available to Gaston County and surrounding areas. The night will end with a lantern lighting to honor those who have lost their battles to mental illnesses.

Honey Hunters are also hosting 5-time NBA Champion, Magic Johnson, for a meet-and-greet at CaroMont Health Park on Friday, September 9 from 5 to 6 PM. Fans are allowed to bring one item for Johnson to sign. The ballpark gates will open 30 minutes earlier than our regular time for fans to meet Magic Johnson.

Saturday, September 10 will be Strike Out Cancer in partnership with CaroMont Health featuring Strong Like AK. A lantern lighting is scheduled for Saturday as well to honor those who have either beaten cancer or lost their fight with the disease.

Sunday's game, to honor 9/11, is First Responders Night. The Gastonia Honey Hunters will have a postgame concert featuring "It Takes Two", a Rod Stewart and Tina Turner cover group. Fireworks are scheduled following the concert on Sunday night. The gates will open at 3:30 PM for a 4:15 PM first pitch on Sunday, September 11.

