Revs Race Past Rockers for Third Straight Win

May 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point, NC: The York Revolution pulled away late in the game and used another terrific outing on the mound to race past the High Point Rockers, 8-2 on Saturday night at Truist Point. The win is the third consecutive victory for the Revs who improve to 6-3 on the season, tied for first place in the North Division, while they improve to 4-1 on their current road trip with a pair of series victories secured. York will go for the sweep at High Point on Sunday afternoon.

York grabbed the early lead with three two-out runs in the top of the third inning. Christian Sepulveda and Rudy Martin Jr. led off the inning with walks before High Point starter Jeremy Rhoades struck out the next two, making a bid to escape trouble. Kobe Kato poured cold water on that idea with an RBI single up the middle and followed by prompting a double steal, drawing a throw to second with Martin Jr. racing home from third with the second run. Donovan Casey added an RBI single up the middle to put York on top 3-0.

Revs lefty Aaron Fletcher extended his season-opening scoreless streak to 8.2 innings before High Point tallied a run with two outs in the fourth. Zander Wiel was hit by a pitch to extend the inning before a walk to Ryan Grotjohn. Jake Washer cashed in with an RBI single to left to cut the lead to 3-1.

Fletcher (1-0) came up big to minimize trouble in the fifth. After a leadoff walk and a throwing error put runners at second and third with no outs placing the lead in jeopardy, Fletcher yielded an RBI ground out to Connor Owings as the lead dwindled to 3-2. With the tying run at third, Fletcher coaxed a swinging bunt off the bat of Nick Longhi and hustled in to flip home for the second out, still preserving the lead. Fletcher completed the escape with another soft ground out, exiting after five strong innings and just two runs (one earned) allowed.

Trey Martin ripped an RBI double down the third base line with two outs in the sixth to increase the lead to 4-2, and Matt McDermott drove a two-out RBI triple to the wall in right center for another run in the seventh, making it a 5-2 game.

York rallied for three more runs in the eighth, putting the game on ice. Casey led off the inning with a single and stole second, scoring on Jacob Rhinesmith's base hit to center. Rhinesmith stole second and scored when Martin pounded an RBI single to right. Martin stole second and scored as David Washington laced an RBI knock to right center.

Jon Olsen picked up his second four-inning save of the week, allowing just a two-out infield single in the ninth in a nearly perfect outing while striking out six.

Notes: The Revs have won six straight at Truist Point and eight of their last nine head-to-head against the Rockers dating to last season. McDermott tripled in the ninth becoming the fourth player in Revs history to triple twice in the same game; it marked the fifth such occurrence in franchise history and first in a decade since Eric Patterson did it twice in 16 days in July 2014; the only others to accomplish the feat are Kennard Jones (2008) and James Shanks (2010). The Revs stole five more bases for their third game of five or more steals this season; they now lead the league with 30 steals in 33 attempts. Olsen retired 12 of his 13 batters including 11 straight to begin his outing, one shy of a Revs single-game record for a Revs reliever and the most since Michael Click retired a record 12 straight Blue Crabs on August 3, 2018. Olsen has retired 30 of 33 batters faced this season and has allowed just two hits and no walks in 10.0 scoreless innings. York's first five runs all scored with two outs as they scored 10 of their first 11 in the series with two outs.

Up Next: York will go for the sweep at High Point on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 3:45 p.m.

