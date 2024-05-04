Devenney's Dingers and Washington's Debut Blast Headline Revs' Win Over Rockers

Ciaran Devenney belted a pair of two-run homers and David Washington went yard in his York Revolution debut as the Revs returned to action with a 6-2 victory in their series opener over the High Point Rockers on Friday evening at Truist Point.

Ethan Lindow (1-0) picked up his first win, combining with four relievers on a strong four-hit performance on the mound.

Back on the field after a pair of off days in the middle of their road trip, York wasted no time in grabbing an early lead. Matt McDermott legged out a hustle double to left field on the game's very first pitch, setting up an early 1-0 lead. Kobe Kato was robbed on a deep drive in the alley but his fly out advanced McDermott to third where he would score on a two-out wild pitch by High Point starter Ryan Weiss.

York added on in the second as Jacob Rhinesmith ripped a leadoff double to right, and again the production came with two outs as Devenney launched a two-run blast to left field, swelling the lead to 3-0.

Rhinesmith was again the table setter in the fourth reaching on an infield single and stealing second. Devenney pounded another two-out, two-run homer to left as the lead expanded to 5-0.

Lindow was strong in five-plus innings, allowing just two runs on three hits. He walked none and struck out four, with his only runs allowed coming on solo homers by Nick Longhi and Zander Wiel in the bottom of the fourth. The southpaw began his night by retiring the first eight batters of the game en route to his first win of the year.

Washington led off the sixth with a big fly to right in his Revs debut, the 70th Atlantic League homer for the two-time Atlantic League All-Star.

York's pitching staff took it from there. Matt Turner set down all three batters faced against the heart of the order in the sixth. Denny Bentley struck out the side, allowing just a walk in the seventh. Moises Lugo gave up only a bloop hit and struck out two in a scoreless eighth. Frankie Bartow took care of the ninth, striking out DJ Burt looking to end the game with the tying run on deck.

The Revs improve to 3-1 on their current road trip and 5-3 on the season. Dating to last season, York has won seven of its last eight head-to-head against High Point including five straight at Truist Point.

York lefty Aaron Fletcher gets the ball against High Point's Jeremy Rhoades in Saturday night's matchup at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.

