York Revolution Top High Point Rockers, 8-2

May 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - York's Matt McDermott hit a pair of triples to lead the Revolution's nine-hit attack in an 8-2 win over the High Point Rockers on Saturday night at Truist Point.

York used a pair of three-run innings to take their second straight from High Point and leave the Rockers with a four-game losing streak.

York took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a two-out single from Kobe Kato and an RBI single from Donovan Casey.

High Point cut the margin to 3-1 in the fourth when Zander Wiel was hit by a pitch and scored on a Jake Washer single, the first of three hits for Washer. The margin narrowed to 3-2 in the fifth when Martin Figueroa reached on a walk and moved to third when Ben Aklinski's grounder to first was thrown into center field by York first baseman David Washington. Aklinski scored on an infield ground out by Connor Owings.

York's Trey Martin doubled home a run in the sixth to give the Revs a 4-2 lead. McDermott tripled home a run in the seventh before being stranded on third following a triple in the ninth.

York scored its final three runs in the eighth on four consecutive singles off High Point reliever David McKay.

McGrane (L, 1-1) went five innings and allowed four hits while walking three and striking out three.

York starter Aaron Fletcher (W, 1-0) also went five innings, allowing two hits and striking out five. Jon Olsen earned his second save of the year by tossing four innings and allowing just one hit while striking out six.

Game three of the series is slated for a 4:04 p.m. first pitch on Sunday at Truist Point.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.