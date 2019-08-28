Revs Outslug Skeeters to Increase First Place Lead

August 28, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.): The York Revolution built a big lead behind a pair of four-run innings and held on for a 9-7 win over the Sugar Land Skeeters on Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Park. Having won three of the last four overall including two of the first three in the series, the Revs increase their first place lead to two full games over the Skeeters in the Freedom Division and will conclude the four-game series on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. For the second straight start, Austin Steinfort tossed a scoreless first inning to begin the game for York, while the Revs offense got to work quickly against Skeeters starter Dallas Beeler in the home half.

Welington Dotel slapped a one-out single to right to give York its first baserunner. After Dotel stole second and third, Isaias Tejeda slammed a two-out RBI double to the wall in left to give York an early 1-0 lead. Carlos Franco followed with an RBI double of his own down the left field line to double the lead at 2-0. After Melky Mesa reached first by hustling out an infield single, James Skelton hit the Revs' third double of the inning on a drive to left-center, scoring both runners and extending the lead to 4-0.

Pitching controlled the next three innings, as both righties tossed three scoreless frames after the first.

The Revs recorded their second four-run inning in the bottom of the fifth. Mesa singled to start the frame and after Skelton walked, Henry Castillo dragged a perfect bunt base hit to load the bases with no outs. Alvaro Rondon drilled a two-run single up the middle, driving the lead to 6-0. With runners on second and third and one out, Dotel ripped a sharp ground single down the right field line to plate Castillo and Rondon and push the York lead to 8-0.

Sugar Land's offense finally got to Steinfort in the top of the sixth. Zach Borenstein grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to push the Skeeters' first run across and cut the lead to 8-1. A Cody Stanley RBI single and Juan Silverio two-RBI double cut the lead to 8-4 after six innings of play.

The Skeeters added a pair of runs in the top of the seventh on an Alberto Cordero RBI double down the left field line and a Borenstein RBI ground out to cut the lead to 8-6.

The Revs added an important insurance run in their half of the seventh inning courtesy of a Mesa two-out RBI single to center.

With the 9-6 lead, Josh Judy was called upon to pitch the eighth inning. "The Judge" allowed just two singles in a scoreless inning of work.

Revs closer Jameson McGrane took the mound looking to record his 17th save in as many opportunities in the top of the ninth. "J-Mo" allowed a run on a Borenstein single off the Nemesis in left, but induced D.J. Peterson to ground into a game-ending 4-6-3 double play to give the Revs the win and a 2-1 series lead.

Recap by Brett Pietrzak

Notes: The Revs have won four of their last five at home. Steinfort began his Revs career with 11.0 scoreless innings through the fifth. McGrane's 17 saves are tied for sixth most in a season in Revs history (Ricardo Gomez, 2012) and 10th most in a Revs career. York's 18-hit attack is the Revs' eighth game of 18 hits or more this season; the next closest team is Long Island with four such performances. It was York's highest hit total since a 19-hit performance at Somerset on August 1. Dotel (4-for-5) enjoyed his second four-hit game in four days and is now 15-for-26 (.577) on a six-game hitting streak. With two RBI, Dotel has 10 RBI in his last six games. Dotel stole three bases, the first Rev to do so in a game this season. Dotel has seven steals in the last four games and now has 26 on the season, tied for ninth most in a season in team history. He now has 45 steals in his Revs career, matching Alonzo Harris for seventh all-time. Tejeda (4-for-5) doubled twice, breaking a tie with Telvin Nash for the league lead with 37 doubles, tied with Ramon Castro (2010) for second-most in a season in club history and one shy of the record 38 set by Andres Perez in 2013. Tejeda now has 99 doubles in his Revs career, one shy of becoming the second to 100 (Perez 131). York lefty Josh Smoker (0-1, 6.48) faces Sugar Land right-hander Chase De Jong (4-2, 4.07) in Thursday's finale at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.