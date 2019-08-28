Rockers Fall Late to Bees 7-6

HIGH POINT, NC - In what was an early morning game, the New Britain Bees defeated the High Point Rockers in game two of the three game series. The Bees would leave BB&T Point Wednesday with a 2-0 series lead over the Rockers.

Richie Shaffer would have a big day, hitting two home runs. Shaffer would hit his first home run of the game in the bottom of the second. The New Britain Bees would hold the lead to 2-1, in the bottom of the second.

Stephen Cardullo would hit his 19th home run over the left field wall. Cardullo's home run would also bring home Myles Schroder, giving the Rockers a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Richie Shaffer would continue to have success against his former teammate, Akeel Morris. Shaffer would hit his 22nd home run of the season, and second of the game. Shaffer's two run home run would give the Rockers a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Hector Gomez hit a sacrifice fly to the Bees centerfielder Zach Collier. Cardullo would come in to score, putting the sixth run on the board for the High Point Rockers.

In the top of the ninth inning with two outs on the board, Jason Rogers hit a three-run home run to give the Bees the 7-6 lead. The Rockers weren't able to rally in the bottom of the ninth and dropped their second straight game to the Bees.

