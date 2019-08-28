Bees Stun Rockers And Their Fans With Improbable Late-Game Victory

(High Point, NC) - The New Britain Bees (21-23, 56-57) defeated the High Point Rockers (24-23, 65-52) 7-6 at BB&T Point on Wednesday afternoon and have now taken the first two games of a three-game midweek series between Liberty Division rivals.

Facing his former ballclub for the first time in North Carolina, New Britain starting pitcher Akeel Morris registered a no-decision, giving up five runs on eight hits (three home runs) in six innings pitched, walking two while striking out three. High Point starting pitcher Chris Pennell also did not factor in the game's final outcome, allowing three runs on five hits (three home runs) in six innings of work, walking three and striking out one. Jim Fuller recorded the save for his second in as many contests and team-best 18th overall.

New Britain took a 1-0 lead versus Pennell just three batters in when Jason Rogers launched a two-out, solo home run to left field. The Bees made it 2-0 in their favor in the top of the second as Zach Collier cracked a solo shot over the right centerfield wall for his fourth round tripper of the campaign. The visitors tied the game at three in the fourth thanks to an opposite-field solo tater to left off the bat of Mike Carp as he notched his fourth tater of the season and second in as many ballgames. The boys from the Hardware City got to within 5-4 in the seventh flexing their muscles once again this time courtesy of Logan Moore as the backstop went "oppo-taco" to left for his 11th four-bagger in 2019 and eighth since the All-Star Break. Clinging to a 6-4 advantage, High Point looked to close the matchup out needing just three defensive outs to do so, but the Bees had other plans looking to spoil the fun. Down to his final strike, Rogers crushed an absolute mammoth of a go-ahead three-run home run off losing pitcher Ryan Kelly (2-2) that completely went out of BB&T Point as the power-hitting right-hander went yard for the second time in the matinee affair, giving him 12 overall while the four rib-eye steaks increased his total in that category to 81, second most in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The beneficiary of the comeback on the bump was winning pitcher Chris Reed (2-0) as New Britain hit a season-high five home runs (their 28th multi-home run game in 2019) and tallied their 30th come-from-behind victory in the process while also winning their fifth consecutive game against High Point. Rogers, Carp, Collier, and Jared James each had two hits in the triumph.

The Bees return New Britain Stadium on Monday, September 2nd when they welcome in the Somerset Patriots to the Nutmeg State in a battle between Liberty Division foes. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 P.M. It's a special Labor Day matinee game in the Hardware City, so spend it with the Bees as part of a Dollar Monday! Field Box tickets and Martin Rosol Hot Dogs are just ONE DOLLAR EACH!

