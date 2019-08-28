Crabs Bats Break Through

Central Islip, NY - After dropping three in a row, the Blue Crabs' bats came through in a big way in game three of a four game series with the Long Island Ducks in an 11-5 win.

The Ducks did get the scoring started this evening with a run in the bottom of the first as Hector Sanchez brought a run home on a sacrifice fly. Long Island would go on to add on a single run in the second and third innings as well.

The Blue Crabs matched the Ducks in the second inning alone. A trio of runs came across to score as Charlie Valerio hit his third home run in his last ten games after hitting just six in his previous 78 games, and Josh McAdams hit his fifth of the season.

The game was all knotted up, 3-3, heading into the seventh inning. A Blue Crabs squad that had been on the verge of a breakthrough for days pounded the ball in the seventh and eighth innings, combining for eight runs. Jon Griffin had a two run single in the seventh and a two run homer in the eighth while a plethora of additional Crabs contributed to the effort.

It was a breath of fresh air for a Blue Crabs batting order that struggled on the road trip coming into today, and despite the Ducks striking back with two in the bottom of the eighth the Blue Crabs took this one handily, 11-5.

The Blue Crabs will return home Friday August 30th for the series opener of a four game set with the York Revolution, with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch with game two of a double header to follow.

