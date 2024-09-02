Revs Offense Busts out in Labor Day Lashing of FerryHawks

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution got their offense back on track on Monday, scoring 13 runs on 16 hits and four long balls in a 13-3 runaway win over the Staten Island FerryHawks in front of 4,649 fans at WellSpan Park, salvaging a series split in a Labor Day matinee.

Both starters, York's Chris Vallimont and Staten Island's Christian Allegretti, started their days with a pair of strikeouts and a grounder in clean first innings.

Vallimont got burned by strong wind to right field on what could have been an inning ending fly ball from Calvin Estrada in the second. Instead, the ball hit the top of the wall for what would become an RBI triple as the FerryHawks struck first for the fourth time in the series.

York responded by rattling off four straight singles to start the bottom of the second inning with Alfredo Reyes ripping a two-run single to left to put York on top 2-1. Roldani Baldwin continued his solid start to his Revs career with an RBI single to left, and Matt McDermott capped off a four-run inning with a sacrifice fly.

Alejandro Rivero led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo blast to right center field, his second since joining the team, to push the lead to 5-1. Later in the inning, with two outs, Zander Wiel uncorked a three-run blast over the Arch Nemesis, completing another four-run inning, making York's advantage 8-1.

Vallimont exited the game with runners on the corners and one out in the fifth as Denny Bentley retired the third and fourth hitters in the FerryHawks lineup to strand two.

Rudy Martin Jr led off the sixth inning with a single and stole his 74th base of the season, moving into the top five for a single season in league history. Later in the frame, Wiel drove his second home run of the game, a two-run shot to right center field, giving him four hits and five RBIs on the afternoon. Jacob Rhinesmith walked to keep the inning alive and Alerick Soularie doubled off the top of the Nemesis expanding the lead to 11-1.

The onslaught continued as Baldwin crushed his first York home run, a two-run blast to left field in the seventh as the lead grew to 13-1.

Estrada led off the ninth with a solo home run against Brett Schulze, and an RBI groundout added another Staten Island run, but that was all the FerryHawks could muster with York cruising to the ten-run victory.

York earned the four-game series split with the win and will now hit the road to continue the home and home series with Staten Island on Wednesday for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV.

Notes: Martin Jr's 74 steals tie Darian Sandford's total from 2019 for fifth most in league history; next on the list is Sandford who stole 78 bags between York and Lexington in 2021. Martin Jr scored twice, tying McDermott for the league lead, each with 100 runs scored, becoming just the third and fourth players in Revs history to reach the century mark in runs in a season and the first since 2019. York is averaging nearly 7.0 runs per game, a mark that would rank second highest in league history. Wiel now has 27 home runs on the season, 14 of which have been hit with York including six over his last 11 games; he now has 88 round trippers in three Atlantic League seasons. Baldwin is 4-for-7 in two games to begin his Revs career after being acquired via trade from Staten Island prior to Sunday's doubleheader. In addition to Bentley, Frankie Bartow and Alex Valverde logged scoreless outings out of the Revs bullpen. Valverde has allowed just one earned run in 20.0 innings over his last 14 appearances. York improves to 72-41, one win shy of matching a club record set in 2011 for most wins in a season of fewer than 140 games. York's other highest win totals all came in 140-game seasons (79 wins in 2012, 78 wins in 2014, 76 wins in 2016, 75 wins in 2019). The Revs have 12 games remaining in the regular season. Their .637 winning percentage is on pace to best a franchise record of .589 set in 2011, as they need just two more victories to secure that record. It would also be a top ten winning percentage for a season in league history. The crowd of 4,649 nearly matched a Revs' Labor Day home game record of 4,762 set in 2012. Prior to the game, York released RHP Jason Hughes while activating LHP Braden Scott, acquired via trade from Evansville (Frontier League) earlier in the week. Following the game, York released INF Kevin Higgins.

