Legends Split Double Header with Blue Crabs on Labor Day

September 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - In game one of a double header, the Lexington Legends won 6-0 against Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Legends Field.

Nic Laio started on the mound for Legends, fresh off an 11 strikeout performance in his previous home start against York. Starting for Southern Maryland was Trevor McGee making his first start of the year, McGee previously posting a 4.25 ERA as a reliever this season.

On Saturday, the Legends took the field after a two hour rain delay.

Legend's second baseman Nilo Rijo drew a walk to bring designated hitter Kole Cottam, who crushed a home run over the left center field wall. Afterward, right fielder Roberto Gonzalez doubled then stole third base, which led to a score thanks to a single by third baseman Pedro Gonzalez.

The scoring didn't end there. Immediately after the single, catcher Austin Bates knocked a homer just by the left field foul pole, giving the Legends a quick 5-0 lead. Unfortunately, the heavy rain returned with lightning in the area forcing the game into another delay.

Ultimately, inclement weather suspended the game for September 2nd, the continuation began at noon with the sun out and in Lexington. The Legends took a quick 5-0 lead after one inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lexington clubbed back-to-back singles by Bates and first baseman Brady Whalen to place runners at first and third. Center fielder Korry Howell stepped to the plate and both runners took off to steal, Whalen stole second and Bates stole home to score the Legends sixth run of the game.

Following the score, Howell connected on a single to shallow left field that sent Whalen to home from second. A double hop throw from Southern Maryland's left fielder Anthony Brocato threw out Whalen just in time to avoid another Legends run. Nonetheless, the Legends took a convincing 6-0 lead after seven innings.

Legends reliever Jett Lodes entered the game in the top of the ninth, Lodes faced some trouble after allowing a single and a walk. Pitching coach Arthur Rhodes made a mound visit and Lodes was able to retire the next two batters to earn Lodes his first save of the season.

Lexington was able to shut out the Blue Crabs in a 6-0 victory with the help of the Legends trailblazing starter Laio striking out seven batters and only allowing one hit in seven innings pitched. This marks the Legends fourth win in their last five games played.

Game two featured Matt Reitz making his 14th start of the season with the Legends with a 5.70 ERA and the Blue Crabs started Daryl Thompson, who is the league leader in innings pitched with 133.2 while having a 7.20 ERA. Due to the second game being the latter of the double header it was abridged for seven innings.

Southern Maryland put together a double and single to set up shortstop Aaron Hill for his 18th home run of the season. Reitz pushed through to end the top of the second, however, the Blue Crabs claimed a 3-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs went back to work with the bats in the top of the third, right fielder Anthony Ray led off with a double and Brocato drove Ray in with a double himself. Southern Maryland seized a 4-0 lead. Despite having two runners on after allowing a walk, Reitz escaped the inning without allowing anymore runs.

In the bottom of the third, Legends catcher Keenan O'Brien led off and reached first from a fielding error from Hill, in return Howell answered with a double. Now, with runners in scoring position, Whalen grounded into a fielder's choice and O'Brien used his savvy running to beat out the throw from first to score. Lexington scored again thanks to a long sacrifice fly by Cottam to score Howell from third. After three innings the Legends were still down 4-2 to Southern Maryland.

Legends shortstop JT Riddle opened the bottom of the fourth with a single, left fielder Jacob Barfield reached on an error by Hill on a throwing miscue. The runners advanced on a put out by designated hitter Luis Navarro, which led to a Riddle score on another put out placed by O'Brien. With two runners on, Howell hit a far fly ball to the left field on the warning track to end the inning. Southern Maryland's lead was docked to 4-3 after four innings.

Innings five and six went scoreless. Lexington entered the bottom of the seventh and final inning down 4-3. Southern Maryland kept reliever Endrys Briceno on the mound to close the game. Briceno proceeded to fan the Legends lead off batter for the first out. Whalen took to the plate and worked a walk to bring up Cottam and Cottam singled on a 3-2 count. With two runners on Pedro Gonzalez roped a knock into the shallow left field that was caught by a diving Brocato that led to a throw to second ending the game on a double play.

Southern Maryland walked away with a 4-3 victory to split the four game series between the Legends.

The Legends will return to Lexington on Tuesday, September 10th for a six game series against the Blue Crabs. First pitch is slated for 6:45 PM. Get your tickets at LexingtonLegends.com.

