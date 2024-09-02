Ducks Take Series over Stormers with Labor Day Victory

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 7-4 on Monday afternoon in the final game of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on a two-out RBI single to left field by Aaron Antonini off Stormers starter Matt Swarmer. The Stormers tied the game at one in the second on Kyle Kasser's sacrifice fly to left off Ducks starter David Griffin. However, a two-out RBI double to right by Antonini in the third put the Flock back on top.

Lancaster tied the game back up in the fourth inning on Jack Conley's RBI double down the right field line. Scott Kelly scampered home from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth to give the Ducks a 3-2 advantage, but Joe Stewart's RBI triple to right in the sixth evened the score at three.

Long Island went back in front 7-3 with a four-run bottom of the sixth. Yoelquis Cespedes' RBI single, Alexis Pantoja's two-run triple and a throwing error that allowed Pantoja to score did the damage. Trace Loehr's RBI single up the middle in the eighth closed to gap to three, but Lancaster would get no closer.

Griffin did not factor into the decision but pitched five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Peyton Williams (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing a run on two hits in one inning of relief. Swarmer (5-3) took the loss, conceding five runs on seven hits and two walks in five and one-third innings with one strikeout. Ramon Santos earned his 12th save with a scoreless ninth inning, working around a hit and a walk.

Antonini, Pantoja and JC Encarnacion had two hits apiece for the Flock, while Antonini and Encarnacion each scored a run en route to the triumph.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday to open a three-game series with the Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Chris Ellis (1-0, 2.90) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers southpaw Brady Tedesco (2-3, 4.98).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 10, to begin the final homestand of the regular season with a six-game series against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Magnetic Photo Frames, courtesy of AARP. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 712 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

