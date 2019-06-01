Revs Mount Big Comeback Bid But Drop Slugfest to Ducks

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution made a bid at a record-setting comeback but dropped a slugfest to the Long Island Ducks, 12-8 on Saturday night in front of 4,047 fans at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs will look to salvage Sunday's series finale at 1 p.m.

The Revs fell behind early as Long Island continued their hot offensive ways in the top of the first inning. Steve Lombardozzi reached first base with a one-out infield single to set the table. After an error put runners on the corners with one out, Kirk Nieuwenhuis lined an RBI single off of the Arch Nemesis in left to give Long Island a 1-0 lead.

The Revs answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the first. After Melky Mesa hit an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error from Ducks starter Sean Nolin, Telvin Nash slapped an RBI single to left tying the game at 1-1.

Long Island's offense continued to pile up runs in the top of the second as they scored four runs on a solo home run to center from David Washington and a three-run home run to right from Lombardozzi, giving the Ducks a 5-1 lead.

Long Island added three more runs in the top of the third inning on two more long balls. Washington hit his second solo home run of the game on a shot to right-center. After Ramon Cabrera singled, Daniel Fields hit his second home run of the series, parking a two-run shot to right-center and driving the lead to 8-1.

York cut into the deficit in the bottom of the third inning on an Alexi Casilla two-out solo home run, rocketed down the line in left. York loaded the bases following the long ball, but Nolin bounced back to strike out Welington Dotel to retire the side and keep the score at 8-2.

The Ducks scored for the fourth consecutive inning, adding two more in their half of the fourth on a Lew Ford RBI fielder's choice and an RBI single to left-center from Washington, moving the lead to 10-2.

Jeffrey Rosa helped calm things out of the Revolution bullpen, entering in the fourth and retiring six of the seven batters he faced with two strike outs.

The Revs offense enjoyed a much-needed big inning in the bottom of the sixth. Dotel smashed a one-out triple to deep center and scored on an Alexis Candelario wild pitch to cut the deficit to 10-3. After the Revs loaded the bases with one out, J.P. Sportman smacked a bases-clearing triple down the right field line, cutting the lead to 10-6. Casilla followed with an RBI ground out to score Sportman, making it 10-7.

After Robert Carson worked a scoreless top of the seventh for the Revs, Nash blasted a solo home run to right-center, his 10th of the season, dwindling the Ducks' lead to 10-8 in the bottom of the seventh.

The Ducks added two in the top of eighth inning on a Ford single and double by Washington (4-for-5, two homers, four RBI), killing the York momentum and extending the Long Island lead to 12-8.

Josh Judy returned to the mound for the first time in nine days to work a scoreless top of the ninth inning, leaving the bases loaded, but Ducks closer Josh Lueke closed it out with a scoreless bottom of the ninth, ending the game on the third double play turned by the Ducks on the night.

Nolin (5-0) earned the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits in five innings.

Revs starter Dan Minor (2-3) suffered the loss, charged with eight runs on 10 hits and four home runs in 2.2 innings.

Recap by Brett Pietrzak

Notes: Down eight and climbing within two, the Revs made a bid at the largest comeback in club history; the team record is coming back from down seven runs to win a game which has occurred three times, most recently in 2016. The loss is York's seventh straight, tying a team record for the seventh time and first since the 2017 championship season (June 14-20, 2017). Nash is now tied with Washington for the league lead with 10 home runs including eight in his last 20 games. The homer was the 40th of his career at PeoplesBank Park, extending his stadium record. It was the 63rd of his Revs career as he moves within three of Andres Perez' all-time franchise record of 66. Minor had won his previous two starts and had allowed three earned runs or fewer in all five of his previous starts. He had taken a shutout into the fourth in each of his previous three starts and four of his first five, and had a 0.60 ERA in the first three innings of starts entering the night. Rosa has totaled six shutout innings over his last two appearances. Revs reliever Julio Perez was charged with two runs in the eighth, ending his five-appearance scoreless streak. York ripped 13 hits but allowed 19 hits to the Ducks, a season-high in hits allowed by York and in hits accumulated by Long Island. York righty Duke von Schamann (0-0, 2.45) faces Long Island lefty Jake Fisher (2-3, 6.19) on Sunday at 1 p.m. It is Cancer Survivor Day presented by Visiting Angels, a Sunday Family Funday presented by Weis Markets, Bark in the Park presented by East York Veterinary Center, and the day features Transformers Character Appearances. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

