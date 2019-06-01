Rockers Cool Off Red Hot Bees With Saturday Night Victory

(High Point, NC) - The High Point Rockers (20-15) defeated the New Britain Bees (19-14) 8-1 at BB&T Point on Saturday evening to even up the three-game weekend series at a victory apiece.

New Britain starting pitcher Kyle Simon (0-2) was tagged with the loss after surrendering four runs on four hits (one home run) in three and one-third innings on the mound, walking two while striking out one and hitting a season-high three batters. High Point starting pitcher Seth Simmons (5-1) picked up the win by firing seven scoreless innings on two hits allowed, walking two and striking out six.

High Point went out in front 2-0 versus Simon in the bottom half of the third inning by way of a two-run home run to right field off the bat of Myles Schroder. The Rockers made it 4-0 in their favor in the home half of the fourth and never looked back thanks to an RBI groundout produced by Hector Gomez and a bases loaded walk handed to Giovanny Alfonzo. Trailing 8-0 in the top of the ninth, New Britain was finally able to crack the scoreboard when Alexi Amarista led off the frame with his team-leading sixth home run of the season, a line drive over the wall in right centerfield, but there was no comeback in the cards on this night as that would be the lone run to cross the plate for the visitors and the boys from the Hardware City had their longest winning streak of the season snapped at ten consecutive games overall. Taylor Motter led the way for New Britain with two of the four hits for New Britain en route to the loss as the Rockers were victorious over the Bees for just the second time in eight games played in 2019 against their Liberty Division foes.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Monday, June 3rd when they welcome in the Long Island Ducks to begin a four-game series and seven-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be the first Dollar Monday of the season as fans can purchase Field Box Tickets and Martin Rosol hot dogs for just ONE DOLLAR EACH!

