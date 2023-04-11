Revs Ink Six, Including Big Arms and Big Sticks

April 11, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release









Infielder Drew Mendoza with Florida State University

(York Revolution) Infielder Drew Mendoza with Florida State University(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution have re-signed outfielder and fan favorite Troy Stokes, Jr. to headline a whopping six new acquisitions with one week to go until the Revs open spring training. Stokes is joined by infielders Drew Mendoza and Alejandro Rivero, catcher Ryan January, and right-handed pitchers Will Carter and Tom Sutera. The signings were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney live on Monday's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Stokes returns for his second season in York. The Columbia, MD, native reached the Majors for eight games with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021 and enters his ninth pro season at age 27, with a career .250 average, 84 home runs, 334 RBI, 152 doubles, and 177 stolen bases. Last season with York, Stokes ranked seventh in the Atlantic League in steals (31) and was one of just two players in the league with at least 30 SB and 19 HR, while joining Alonzo Harris (2017) as just the second in Revs history to put up such numbers. In 504 at-bats with the Revs, Stokes had 119 hits (.274) while collecting 27 doubles and was only caught stealing four times. He is tied for eighth in stolen bases and 10th in runs scored in a season in Revs history. Stokes also pounded at least 19 home runs in a season for the third time in his career, one shy of his career-high set in 2017 when he combined to mash 20 home runs with 31 steals between High-A and Double-A as a Milwaukee Brewers prospect. He was recognized for his outstanding play the following year as a Southern League All-Star and a Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award winner. Stokes was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Milwaukee, spending his first five seasons in their organization.

"I'm excited that he's coming back," Forney said. "He's coming off a really good season and fits what I'm looking for as being a dynamic player both offensively and defensively. He's going to be counted on to be one of our leaders. He has pop and speed and can score a lot of runs for us."

Mendoza, 25, gives the Revs versatility as a third baseman and first baseman. The 6-foot-4 right-handed batter was selected by the Washington Nationals with the 94th overall pick (third round) in the June draft in 2019. By 2020, Mendoza was rated the Nats' No. 6 prospect by Baseball America and was No. 10 in 2021. The Ocoee, FL, native hit seven home runs and drove in 50 at High-A Wilmington last season and in three minor league seasons has belted 20 home runs and driven in 116 runs with 200 hits, including 38 doubles. Mendoza is a product of Florida State University, where he enjoyed a superstar career as a .300 hitter with 33 HR and 133 RBI in three years for the Seminoles. As a team captain, he batted .308 with 16 HR and 56 RBI as a junior in 2019, earning 1st Team All-ACC and 2nd Team All-American honors. Mendoza led the ACC in walks with 70, which ranked second in the nation, and also led in OBP (.484).

"He was a big prospect coming out of Florida State and the talent is there," the Revs skipper said. "Drew can hit, he has a great swing, and I have heard nothing but great things about him. The ingredients are there for him, we just have to find a place for him, let him get comfortable and watch him have fun playing baseball."

Rivero joins the Revs with the ability to play third base, shortstop, and first base. The talented 25-year-old enters his third pro season and made an immediate splash as a rookie in 2021 in the Pioneer League. That season, the powerful 6-foot-4 slugger batted .352 with 20 home runs and 70 RBI in just 58 games for the Boise Hawks. Earning a contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2022, he put his glove on display and was perfect in 36 defensive chances at shortstop for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the Carolina League. Originally from Matanzas, Cuba, Rivero played at Broward (FL) College and three years at St. Thomas (FL) University, where he batted .333 with 28 home runs while driving in 129 runs.

"Alejandro is a young player," Forney said. "He broke out in the Pioneer League a couple years back and has a lot of pop in his bat. I have had a lot of people reach out to me about him. I'm excited to watch him play, and he's a fantastic kid. I think he is going to make a nice fit for us."

January, 25, has played six pro seasons. The Swampscott, MA, native holds a career .986 fielding percentage and offensively has totaled 32 homers, 115 RBI, 156 walks, 38 doubles, and four triples. January brings plenty of pop, including an 11-homer season for the High-A Great Lake Loons in 2021. Drafted out of San Jacinto (TX) College, January led his squad to the 2016 JUCO World Series finals before being made an eighth-round draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016. The lefty-hitting catcher landed in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization as a Rule 5 draft selection in 2020 and reached Double-A Tulsa last season. During his prep days, January was rated the number two overall prospect and number one catcher in Massachusetts by Perfect Game, while also achieving a number 16 national ranking as a catcher.

"He is young, he is hungry, he's got a little chip on his shoulder and has some pop in his bat," said Forney. "I'm anxious to see him play. He receives the ball behind the plate really well too, which is important."

The hard-throwing Carter projects to take a bullpen role on the Revs staff. The 30-year-old was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 14th round in 2015 out of the University of Alabama and worked as a starter early in his career. A native of Gray, TN, Carter enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2017, putting up a 3.26 ERA in 47 innings with Double-A Trenton while being a starter-turned-reliever that year. Carter was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft in 2019 and in 2021 posted a career-best 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in a full season at Triple-A Charlotte. Carter spent the first three months of the 2022 season with Charlotte, pitching at the Triple-A level for the third straight year while compiling more strong strikeout totals with 9.4 per nine innings. Carter has played seven years of pro ball and carries a career ERA of 4.71 in 361 innings over 161 appearances while starting 43 games.

"He has a big power arm," said his new manager. "He sends me videos all the time of him throwing and his progress. He looks good and he's throwing a lot of strikes right now. He has a ton of arm talent. He throws in the mid to upper 90s, and I am excited to watch him throw in person."

Sutera enters his first year in York after pitching three seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. The 25-year-old right-hander from Waterford, CT, pitched three seasons at Siena College before signing as a non-drafted free agent with the Phils in 2018. The 6-foot-5 righty enters his fourth pro season with six career wins, a save, a 4.39 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 98.1 innings. He has walked just 2.1 batters per nine innings for his pro career.

"He's coming back from Tommy John surgery," said Forney. "He has a really live arm, and the stuff is all there from watching him throw this spring with the Phillies. I am really intrigued by Tom. I think he has gotten over any hurdles injury wise and I am looking forward to seeing what he can do."

The Revs now have 26 player signings announced for the 2023 season, with Forney scheduled to announce additional player signings on a special WOYK Facebook edition of the Racehorse Tavern Manager's Report on the afternoon of Monday, April 17, following the team's first spring training workout at WellSpan Park.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.