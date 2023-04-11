Bryant Nelson Named to ALPB Silver Anniversary Team

April 11, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - Bryant Nelson, the All-Star shortstop who holds the ALPB record for career hits, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Tuesday. He is the 13th of 25 outstanding players to be named to the honorary squad.

Nelson finished his brilliant 11-year career in the Atlantic League with 1,096 hits, more than any ALPB player in history. He holds league records for the most games played (1,013), most at-bats (3,961) and most singles (802) while ranking third all-time in total bases (1,556), fourth in RBI (520) and doubles (209) and seventh in runs scored (512) and extra-base hits (294). A high contact hitter, Nelson has the fourth-lowest strikeout rate in league history.

Nelson was a popular and well-traveled infielder, playing two different stints with the Bridgeport Bluefish, Camden Riversharks, Long Island Ducks and York Revolution, while also playing with the Lancaster Barnstormers and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. He entered the ALPB in 2006 with Bridgeport, played at Long Island in 2007-08, was with Camden in 2009, Lancaster in 2010, York in 2011 before returning to Long Island for the 2012-13 seasons. He was with York in 2014, split the 2015 season between Bridgeport and Southern Maryland before ending his career in 2016 with the Blue Crabs

On June 6, 2016, as a member of the Blue Crabs, Nelson became the third player in Atlantic League history to record his 1,000th ALPB-career hit at Southern Maryland's Regency Furniture Stadium.

Nelson is the only player to be a part of three consecutive League Championship teams. He was with York in 2011 when the Revolution beat Long Island in four games before joining the Ducks for league titles in 2012 and 2013.

"The thing about the Atlantic League is that it is a showcase league," said Nelson. "You don't have to have the Major Leagues to show you're a great player. The Atlantic League gives you that opportunity."

Nelson was a first team Postseason All-Star in 2010 and a second team selection in 2013. He was voted to the All-Star Game on four occasions.

Nelson lives in Phoenix, Ariz. with his son Prince. Nelson will begin his coaching career this summer as he joins the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the Major League Baseball Draft League

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2023 and has selected elite former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The list of honorees is comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders, the most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

Over the course of the next two weeks, the 25th Anniversary Team will be revealed one at a time on the ALPB website and social media channels as well as the same platforms of each Atlantic League club. Please visit each week to see which fan favorite players made the all-time greats roster.

Atlantic League Silver Anniversary Team Members

LHP Mike Guilfoyle

RHP Tim Cain

OF Glenn Murray

3B Jeff Nettles

RHP Lincoln Mikkelsen

UTIL/DH Ray Navarrete

RHP Jim Ed Warden

1B Josh Pressley

C Francisco Morales

C Luis Rodriguez

SS Victor Rodriguez

RHP John Brownell

SS Bryant Nelson

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.