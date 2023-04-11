Ducks Sign Nine-Year MLB Veteran Adeiny Hechavarria

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Adeiny Hechavarria. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 14th in professional baseball.

"Adeiny has had a long and successful career at the game's highest level," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are excited to add him to our clubhouse and continue building a roster capable of competing for an Atlantic League championship this season."

Hechavarria spent time with seven teams over his nine-year Major League career, including parts of five seasons with the Miami Marlins (2013-17), two each with the Tampa Bay Rays (2017-18) and Atlanta Braves (2019-20) and one each with the Toronto Blue Jays (2012), Pittsburgh Pirates (2018), New York Yankees (2018) and New York Mets (2019). He appeared in 922 MLB games, compiling a .253 batting average with 37 home runs, 273 RBIs, 311 runs, 778 hits, 116 doubles, 36 triples and 35 stolen bases. The 33-year-old made his MLB debut on August 4, 2012, against Oakland and launched his first big league homer on August 28 of that year at Yankee Stadium off Phil Hughes.

The Cuba native ranked in the National League's Top 10 for triples on three separate occasions, finishing fifth in 2013 (8), second in 2014 (10) and eighth in 2015 (6). He also impressed defensively, finishing fourth in fielding percentage (.984) and sixth in defensive WAR (2.0) during the 2015 season with Miami. Hechavarria was named the National League Player of the Week on April 27, 2015, and won the Marlins Jeff Conine Award that same year, given to the player whose commitment to the game is embodied in Conine's integrity and unselfish play. During his minor league career, he earned Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star honors in the Double-A Eastern League (2011) and Triple-A Pacific Coast League (2012). Hechavarria was originally signed by the Blue Jays as an international free agent in 2010.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

