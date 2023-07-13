Revs Close Homestand with Victory in Matinee Rubber Match

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution won for the eighth time in the last 10 games and capped a 7-2 homestand, winning the rubber match from the Spire City Ghost Hounds, 11-7 on Thursday afternoon at WellSpan Park. Nick Raquet pulled into a tie for the league lead with his eighth victory as the Revs offense enjoyed another big day.

York jumped out to a 5-0 lead off of Spire City starter Winston Lavendier (2-4) in the first inning. Trent Giambrone ignited things with a leadoff double to left and Tomo Otosaka drilled a two-bagger to the gap in left center to put two in scoring position. Drew Mendoza blistered an RBI single to center for the game's first run and Trey Martin made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout. Nellie Rodriguez ripped an RBI single through the left side of the infield, making it 3-0 York. Alejandro Rivero skied one down the left field line and Steven Brault overran the ball as it dropped for a two-run error with the Revs claiming a 5-0 advantage after the bat-around first inning.

The Revs expanded it 8-0 in the third when Ryan January crushed a towering 444-foot home run to dead center field, a three-run shot for his fourth long ball of the year.

Raquet was rock solid through the first four innings, giving up only two singles.

Spire City got on the board in the fifth, getting to Raquet for two singles and a three-run homer to left center by Luke Becker, making it an 8-3 game.

Raquet (8-5) threw five innings, giving up three runs on six hits while striking out five.

Giambrone launched a two-run homer over the Arch Nemesis to make it a 10-3 game in the bottom of the fifth. It was his team-leading 14th home run of the year, all out of the leadoff spot.

Denson Hull took over in the sixth and induced a pop up to start the inning but it fell in shallow center for a leadoff hit. Jimmy Paredes made it hurt with a two-run homer, cutting the lead to 10-5.

Otosaka (4-for-5) added an RBI single to left in the bottom of the seventh to make it an 11-5 lead for York. Each of York's top two hitters in the order went 4-for-5 as Giambrone did the same, coming within a triple of the cycle.

Will McAffer fired a perfect seventh and J.P. Woodward struck out two in a scoreless eighth out of the York bullpen.

Victor Capellan came on to finish it off but gave up two runs on a ground rule double to right center by pinch hitter Craig Dedelow after walking two earlier in the inning.

With the tying run on deck, Will Carter was brought in and got a one pitch foul out for his third straight save as the Revs finished off the 11-7 victory.

Notes: The Revs pounded 17 hits in the win. Giambrone's four-hit game was his first of the year while Otosaka notched his second, extending his hitting streak to a season-high seven straight games. Otosaka also re-tied Martin for the league lead in steals with his 27th. York is one off the league lead with 105 steals as a team. Mendoza has 39 RBI and 40 runs scored in his last 39 games played. Giambrone's homer was his team-leading sixth over the Arch Nemesis as he has slugged six of the team's 13 to clear the big wall. January's homer was his second of more than 440 feet this season. The 7-2 homestand marks the sixth time the Revs have won at least seven games on a single homestand and the first time since a 7-1 stay in May, 2014. The seven wins came within two of a pair of record 9-win stands as it tied the fourth-most wins on a single homestand in team history. York improves to 14-4 in day games and 3-0 in 11 a.m. starts this season (all at home). The Revs have won eight of the last 10 games and 13 of the last 18 overall, improving to 40-27 overall (3-1 in the second half), matching the 2011 and 2014 squads for best record in club history through 67 games. York's five-run first inning matched their biggest first inning of the year; the Revs have now scored at least five runs in an inning 20 times while allowing just 11 such innings. The Revs have won 20 of their last 26 at WellSpan Park. Carter had four career saves before notching three saves in the first four games of the second half; he worked his sixth straight scoreless outing. Raquet (8-5) ties two others for the league lead in victories while extending his lead in innings to 92.0. He ranks second in strikeouts with 79. York righty Carlos Espinal (4-2, 3.89) faces Long Island's Matt Solter (4-2, 5.67) in Friday's opener of a six-game road trip at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

