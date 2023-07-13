Ducks Unable to Overcome Barnstormer Bats

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Barnstormers 15-8 on Thursday morning in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Four first inning runs for the Barnstormers gave the visitors an early lead. Andretty Cordero's RBI single, Wilson Garcia's run-scoring groundout and Joseph Carpenter's two-run home run did the damage. The Ducks responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame on Alex Dickerson's three-run homer to right field off Barnstormers starter Nile Ball.

Ruben Tejada's RBI single to right in the third tied the game at four, and Jonathan Guzman's RBI double to left-center in the fourth put the Ducks on top 5-4. Lancaster took the lead back though in the fifth on Cordero's two-run homer to left and Ariel Sandoval's solo homer to left-center. Three more runs in the sixth, highlighted by Yeison Coca's RBI double and Cordero's RBI single made it a 10-5 game.

The Ducks closed the gap to 10-7 in the sixth on Dickerson's solo homer to right-center and Brantley Bell's run-scoring groundout. However, a run in the seventh and four in the ninth rounded out the scoring for Lancaster, while Dickerson's RBI single in the ninth completed the scoring for Long Island.

Ball (4-4) picked up the win despite allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks in five and two-thirds innings with two strikeouts. Tarpley (3-4) took the loss, conceding seven runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings with three strikeouts.

Dickerson led the Ducks offensively with four hits, five RBIs and two runs. Sam Travis added two hits and a run.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Posters, courtesy of Newsday. It's also a Tap Room Friday and a Grand Slam Friday at the ballpark! Right-hander Matt Solter (4-2, 5.67) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution righty Carlos Espinal (4-2, 3.89).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

